Press Release

September 1, 2022 Tulfo bats for strict screening process on foreign employers to protect OFWs Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo has urged the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and other relevant agencies to establish a tight screening process on foreign employers to avoid abuse and maltreatment of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). During the organizational meeting of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers which Tulfo chairs, he said that OFWs are more prone to abuse because foreign employers are not being screened properly. "Bago ma-deploy ang isang OFW sa ibang bansa ay dumadaan siya sa butas ng karayom. Kailangan niyang mag-submit ng ibat-ibang requirements at clearance. Pero yung kanyang among pupuntahan ay wala man lang isusumiteng kahit anong record na nagpapakita kung anong klaseng tao siya o may police o court record ba siya. Nothing," he said. "Sana magkaroon na po tayo ng proper screening process. Dapat kung ganoon tayo kahigpit sa ating OFWs when it comes to requirements, dapat ay ganoon din tayo kahigpit sa mga foreign employers to make sure na safe ang OFWs natin abroad," he added. Tulfo directed his suggestion to DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, who was present during the Committee meeting held Wednesday, August 31, as among the resource persons. Due to the lack of proper screening process, Tulfo, who has been the refuge of OFWs in distress for the past 20 years, shared that some OFWs died at the hands of their abusive employers. Ople acknowledged problems and the gaps in the system, saying that Tulfo's chairmanship of the Committee on Migrant Workers could help with their system reform agenda. The Senator from Isabela likewise reiterated the need to establish an effective monitoring system by the Migrant Workers Office in different countries, citing the rampant illegal practice of "selling" migrant workers who are working without being paid. "Once the OFW has been deployed abroad, dapat mayroon ng monitoring system in place at tinitignan ang mga nangyayari sa kanila sa ibang bansa on a regular basis. Dapat i-monitor din ang bahay na pupuntahan nila," he said. Tulfo stressed: "It is the Committee's duty to recommend and initiate the execution of bilateral agreements with other countries where OFWs are deployed and where such agreements are still lacking, and to review previous or existing agreements which may no longer be compliant with pertinent international labor standards." (30) Tulfo: Dapat may striktong screening process ng foreign employers Hinimok ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) na magtatag ng epektibong screening process ng mga foreign employers para maiwasan ang pang-aabuso at pagmamaltrato sa mga Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Sa organizational meeting ng Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, Miyerkules, Agusto 31, sinabi ni Tulfo na mas prone sa abuso ang mga OFWs dahil walang maayos na screening process. "Bago ma-deploy ang isang OFW sa ibang bansa ay dumadaan siya sa butas ng karayom - kailangan niyang mag-submit ng ibat-ibang requirements at clearance. Pero yung kanyang among pupuntahan ay wala man lang isusumiteng kahit anong record na nagpapakita kung anong klaseng tao siya o may police o court record ba siya. Nothing," ani Tulfo. "Sana magkaroon na po tayo ng proper screening process. Dapat kung ganoon tayo kahigpit sa ating OFWs when it comes to requirements, dapat ay ganoon din tayo kahigpit sa mga foreign employers to make sure na safe ang OFWs natin abroad," dagdag niya. Dinirekta ni Tulfo ang kanyang suhestiyon kay DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, na isa sa mga resource persons sa naturang meeting. Dahil sa kawalan ng maayos na proseso ng screening, sinabi ni Tulfo na may ilang OFWs ang namatay na sa kamay ng kanilang mga abusadong amo. Binigyang diin din ng mambabatas ang kahalagahan ng pagtatatag ng isang epektibong sistema upang masubaybayan ng Migrant Workers Office ang OFWs sa iba't ibang bansa. "Once the OFW has been deployed abroad, dapat mayroon ng monitoring system in place at tinitingnan ang mga nangyayari sa kanila sa ibang bansa on a regular basis. Dapat i-monitor din ang bahay na pupuntahan nila," ani Tulfo. "It is the Committee's duty to recommend and initiate the execution of bilateral agreements with other countries where OFWs are deployed and where such agreements are still lacking, and to review previous or existing agreements which may no longer be compliant with pertinent international labor standards," dagdag ng Senador.