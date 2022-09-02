Robin, Tutol sa Postponement ng Barangay Elections

Tutol si Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa panukalang ipagliban ang eleksyon ng mga opisyal ng barangay, dahil gusto niyang mabigyan ng tunay na kapangyarihan ang tao sa pinaka-basic na antas.

Ani Padilla, hindi lang siya kung hindi ang partido niya, ang PDP-Laban, ay nais matuloy ang halalan na nakatakda ngayong Disyembre.

"Kami talaga sa PDP-Laban, kami talaga ang gusto namin ma-empower talaga, ang yung mga nasa baba," iginiit ni Padilla sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.

"Kaya kami gusto naming ma-decentralize ang power talaga. kasi sobra po talaga ang binigay nating power," dagdag nito.

Ayon sa schedule ng Commission on Elections, ang halalan para sa opisyal ng barangay at Sangguniang Kabataan ay nakatakda sa ika-5 ng Disyembre.

Robin Against Postponement of Barangay Elections

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Friday stressed he is against the postponement of the barangay elections slated this December, saying he wants to empower the people at the most basic level.

Padilla said not only he but also the PDP-Laban, where he is acting executive vice president, is in favor of the barangay polls pushing through as scheduled.

"Kami talaga sa PDP-Laban, kami talaga ang gusto namin ma-empower talaga, ang yung mga nasa baba (We in the PDP-Laban want to empower the people especially at the grassroots level)," Padilla said at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes.

"Kaya kami gusto naming ma-decentralize ang power talaga. kasi sobra po talaga ang binigay nating power (We want power to be decentralized because power has been concentrated in the hands of a few)," he added.

Under the Commission on Elections' schedule, elections for officials of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan are scheduled for Dec. 5.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1n2MEGUeDmY