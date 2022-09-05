Press Release

September 5, 2022 To ensure smooth hosting of 2023 event

NANCY URGES DOT TO TAKE HELM IN PRIVATE SECTOR-LED FIBA WORLD CUP

...says games best way to showcase PH back on tour map "All hands on deck." Senator Nancy Binay wants the tourism department to work closely with the private sector to ensure there will be no hitches to the country's co-hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup next year. Binay said that the Department of Tourism should take advantage of the massive opportunity that the FIBA event presents to showcase the country's tourist destinations. "On the part of government, it would be best if the DOT takes the lead in engaging strategic partnerships with the private sector. As a kickstarter, and as early as now, they can already help in promoting the FIBA games in collaboration with hotels, tour operators, travel agencies, and provide promo packages and other incentives to attract visitors and tourists. Pwede na mag-set-up ng information desks sa hotels and airports. Dapat looking forward na tayo sa posibleng tourism receipts na madi-generate ng games," she pointed out. The Philippines is a co-host of the 2023 basketball tilt along with Japan and Indonesia. This is the first time that multiple nations will host the said event, which will be held from August to September. "While this is a private sector-led endeavor, the government should still not be remiss in ensuring that we have the capacity to absorb the expected influx of tourists who will come to watch the games. We expect DOT to deliver a unique high-value experience sa mga foreign tourists na manonood ng FIBA World Cup. We want our visitors to extend their stay even after the games, and want to come back dahil nag-enjoy sila sa Pilipinas," Binay added. According to her, the government needs to convene an inter-agency council to support the efforts of the private sector and ensure that the country avoids any fiasco. "This is a good opportunity to show that the Philippines is back on the tourism map. Siyempre, since FIBA is the biggest international tournament for basketball, ayaw nating mapahiya. We must at all costs avoid a national embarrassment that we may have to endure because of haphazard planning," Binay said. With the FIBA games, she noted that DOT has the opportunity to market and promote the Philippines. "After being stunted by the pandemic, the FIBA 2023 hosting is a good way to show the world that the Philippines is back on its feet, and that we are ready to showcase amazing new destinations. With still a year leading to the games, the big names and stars in basketball are already a big plus in advertising and promotions. As a basketball nation, tayong mga Pinoy na mismo ang best tourism ambassadors," added Binay. Meanwhile, the senator added that the DOT, along with the DOTr, may already discuss all possible issues that may arise, and to prepare the country's airports, tolls, buses and shuttles, craft plans so there would be minimal traffic congestion along routes to game venues, and to ensure that travelers will not "go through hell" to get to the games.