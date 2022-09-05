Press Release

September 5, 2022 Cayetano pushes for science, R&D to lift millions out of poverty Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Monday made a push for research and development in the country, saying this will be "the key to creating more jobs in the country and lifting millions of our fellow Filipinos out of poverty." At the September 5, 2022 organizational meeting of the Committee on Science and Technology which he chairs, Cayetano said: "We need to solve our country's problems with knowledge and the right values." He cited Article 14 Section 10 of the 1987 Constitution which says science and technology "are essential for national development and progress" and that the State "shall give priority to research and development, invention, innovation, and their utilization; and to science and technology education, training, and services." "Knowledge and wisdom are key to our country's progress and development. Research and development is what drives innovation, and sadly doon tayo nagkukulang ngayon," he said. A closer look shows that the country spends only 0.2% of GDP on research and development. "This is very low, compared to the 1.8% of GDP of Singapore and the 1% of GDP of Thailand and Vietnam. Take note, these countries outperform us in terms of manufacturing growth," he said. Cayetano cited the innovation powerhouses of the world -- the United States (3.45% of GDP), South Korea (4.81% of GDP), Japan (3.26% of GDP), China (2.40% of GDP), and Israel (5.44% of GDP), to name a few -- and said these countries pour a big chunk of their resources to research and development. Cayetano lamented the Philippines' low ranking in the Global Innovation Index 2021 report published yearly by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which showed the Philippines in 51st place out of 132 economies. "This means we are mediocre in terms of innovation. The good news is we are efficient in translating innovation investment into innovation output, and in that aspect we are in league with countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Turkey," he said. Cayetano said one of the factors that set back science and technology in the country is the lack of researchers at only 174 per million population -- far below the plan of the Department of Science and Technology to reach 300 researchers per million population in 2022. He said according to data from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics in 2018, the Philippines lagged behind neighboring ASEAN countries like Singapore which had 6,824 researchers per million, Malaysia which had 2,184 researchers per million, and Thailand which had 1,758 researchers per million. Another problem facing the DOST is the decrease in its proposed budget of P44.173 billion down to P24.064 billion in the 2023 National Expenditure Program. The programmed budget for 2023 is also lower than what was appropriated in the 2022 General Appropriations Act which is P24.268 billion, he added. "Nahuhuli na nga tayo among our peers dito sa Southeast Asia, binabarat pa natin yung budget ng DOST. No wonder we are lagging in terms of innovation," Cayetano said. "A focus on science and technology is what takes countries into the 21st century. Innovation translates to bigger and more efficient manufacturing and tech industries, generating more jobs and lifting all other sectors in the economy," he added. Science at R&D itinulak ni Cayetano bilang panlaban sa kahirapan Itinulak ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Lunes ang research and development (R&D) na aniya's susi sa pagkakaroon ng mas maraming trabaho sa bansa at pag-angat ng milyon milyong pamilyang Pilipino mula sa kahirapan. Sa organizational meeting noong September 5, 2022 ng Committee on Science and Technology na pinamumunuan niya, sinabi ni Cayetano na kailangang solusyonan ang mga suiranin ng bansa gamit ang kaalaman at tamang values. Tinukoy niya ang Article 14 Section 10 ng 1987 Constitution na nagsasabing ang science at technology ay mahalaga sa pag-unlad at pag-usad ng bansa. Ayon din dito, ang Estado ay dapat magbigay ng prayoridad sa R&D, invention, at innovation, at pati na rin ang science and technology education, training, at services. "Knowledge and wisdom are key to our country's progress and development. Research and development is what drives innovation, and sadly doon tayo nagkukulang ngayon," wika ni Cayetano. Ayon sa datos, gumagasta ang Pilipinas ng 0.2% lamag ng GDP sa R&D. "This is very low, compared to the 1.8% of GDP of Singapore and the 1% of GDP of Thailand and Vietnam. Take note, these countries outperform us in terms of manufacturing growth," giit ni Cayetano. Tinukoy din ni Cayetano na ang mga bansang innovation powerhouses tulad ng United States (3.45% of GDP), South Korea (4.81% of GDP), Japan (3.26% of GDP), China (2.40% of GDP), at Israel (5.44% of GDP) ay nagbubuhos ng malaking halaga sa R&D. Ikinalungkot ni Cayetano ang mababang ranggo ng Pilipinas sa Global Innovation Index 2021 report na inilalabas taon-taon ng World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), kung saan ang Pilipinas ay nasa 51st place sa 132 economies. "This means we are mediocre in terms of innovation. The good news is we are efficient in translating innovation investment into innovation output, and in that aspect we are in league with countries like China, India, Vietnam, and Turkey," wika niya. Ayon kay Cayetano, ang isa sa mga nagpapabagal sa science and technology sa bansa ay ang kakulangan ng researchers na ngayon ay nasa 174 per million population lamang -- lubhang mababa sa plano ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) na umabot sana sa 300 researchers per million population sa 2022. Ayon sa datos ng UNESCO Institute for Statistics noong 2018, nahuhuli ang Pilipinas sa mga bansang ASEAN tulad ng Singapore na may 6,824 researchers per million, Malaysia na may 2,184 researchers per million, at Thailand na may 1,758 researchers per million. Isa pang problema aniya na hinaharap ng DOST ay ang pagbaba ng proposed budget nito, mula P44.173 billion papuntang P24.064 billion sa 2023 National Expenditure Program. Ang programmed budget para sa 2023 ay mas mababa rin sa P24.268 billion sa 2022 General Appropriations Act. "Nahuhuli na nga tayo among our peers dito sa Southeast Asia, binabarat pa natin yung budget ng DOST. No wonder we are lagging in terms of innovation," wika ni Cayetano. "A focus on science and technology is what takes countries into the 21st century. Innovation translates to bigger and more efficient manufacturing and tech industries, generating more jobs and lifting all other sectors in the economy," dagdag niya.