Poe on DepEd study on feeding program:

We welcome the Department of Education's study on the implementation of the feeding program with the help of local government units.

Being the actors on the ground, barangay workers have a grasp of the communities that can help in the effective identification of beneficiaries and distribution.

We look forward to continuous inclusive consultations among stakeholders to ensure an impactful program.

The paramount task is to continue providing nutritious meals to our students without letup.

Investing in our children's nutrition will give invaluable yields to their healthy future.

(Sen. Grace Poe is the main author of Republic Act No. 11037 or the Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act.)