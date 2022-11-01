Poe on easing mask mandate:

We share the government's goal to invigorate the economy to get off the slump from the pandemic's lashing.

Loosening the mask mandate and regulations on the entry of tourists will help generate economic activities, foremost among them is providing jobs to our people.

No less than the World Health Organization has said last month that the end of the pandemic is in sight. However, it has not quite left the scene.

It would all do us well to continue adhering to the minimum health protocols of frequent hand washing and maintaining good hygiene.

We must build on the gains of the past in the fight against Covid-19 until we cross the finish line in this health crisis.