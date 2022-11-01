STATEMENT OF SENATOR RAMON BONG REVILLA, JR. ON THE RECENT 6.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE THAT HIT ABRA PROVINCE

Nakakadurog ng puso na wala pa man tatlong buwan pagkatapos yanigin ng matinding lindol ang probinsya ng Abra noong Hulyo 27, isa na namang malakas na lindol ang tumama sa buhay ng ating mga kababayan doon. Nakakahabag isipin na hindi pa man tuluyang nakakabangon ang mga labis na naapektuhan noon ay panibagong dagok na naman ang kanilang haharapin.

I call on the different government instrumentalities to expeditiously respond to all affected people who were victimized by this tragic disaster.

And as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Works, I strongly urge to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to swiftly inspect the structural integrity of all the infrastructures within the regions affected to assure the safety of the people. I urge that they immediately retrofit all old and damaged infrastructures.

Ayusin agad ang mga dapat isaayos.

Gaya ng sinabi ko nitong nakaraan, DPWH should be proactive in assuring the integrity and safety of all public infrastructure. Hindi na dapat naghihintay pa ang lindol, bagyo, o iba pang sakuna bago pa kumilos para suriin ang tibay at kondisyon ng mga tulay, daan, at iba pang imprastrakturang ginagamit ng taumbayan. It should always be kept in check in order to ensure that they remain fit for safe use and/or passage.

Inuulit ko na we cannot control the acts of nature but we definitely can improve our mitigation. The lives of the people are on the line, kaya kahandaan ang susi sa kaligtasan.

Nakikiisa ako sa lahat ng ating mga kapatid na naapektuhan ng sakunang ito. Kasama niyo ako sa inyong muling pag-ahon.