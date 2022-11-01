Press Release

October 26, 2022 Tulfo proposes top-to-bottom investigation of BuCor personnel to stop rampant entry of contrabands that breed crimes Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo called for a top-to-bottom investigation of the personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and their offices to find out how contraband items, which are among the root causes of many crimes involving inmates, are persistently being smuggled into the New Bilibid Prison (NBP). Tulfo made the statement upon learning from the sister of NBP inmate Jun Villamor, the dead middleman in the slay of broadcaster Percy Lapid, that her brother had access to a mobile device while in prison. By preventing the entry of contraband items especially cellphones which are used to communicate with the outside world, he said, killings and other crimes could be prevented. "Maliban sa pagsasagawa ng regular search sa mga kubol ng inmates, dapat ay gumagawa din ng regular search sa mga opisina ng kawani ng BuCor dahil hindi naman maipapasok ang mga kotrabadando sa loob ng Bilibid, katulad ng cellphones at droga, kung walang sabwatan ang mga kawani at inmates nito," he said. "Dapat ding magsagawa ng lifestyle check sa mga kawani ng ahensya para matigil ang malawakang korapsyon sa loob ng bilangguan. Ang iba kasi diyan, motor ang minamaneho pero all of a sudden, makikita mo na magandang kotse na ang gamit; o di kaya ay dati nangungupahan lang ngunit di magtatagal ay nakatira na sa isang magandang condo unit," he added. It may ba recalled that during his previous interview with Villamor's sister, alias "Ate," on his program "Wanted sa Radyo," she confirmed that her brother's mobile device was bought for P10,000 from a person inside the prison. As early as 2019, then Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino divulged that some unscrupulous BuCor officials and personnel allow inmates to possess cellphones at a high cost. DOJ Spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano, for his part, confirmed on Tulfo's program that the smuggling of contrabands like cellphones inside NBP continues to run rampant until now, that is why he agreed to Tulfo's recommendation for an investigation. The Senator from Isabela and Davao added that the current practice of "Sim Card for Rent" inside NBP should also be investigated and stopped. Tulfo likewise proposed that strict and thorough bodily search of all BuCor employees, from high-ranking officials to low ranking officials entering NBP, must be implemented and conducted by outside security personnel, which must be routinely replaced. He said that strict screening of all the materials and goods delivered inside the stores in NBP, which are also being used to bring in contrabands, is also necessary. To ensure prevention of entry of illegal items inside the national penitentiary, Tulfo suggested the use of x-ray screening device or hiring of trained dogs to detect contrabands. Tulfo, gustong paimbestigahan ang empleyado ng BuCor para matigil ang pagpasok ng kontrabando sa NBP Gustong paimbestigahan ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang mga kawani ng Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) at kanilang mga tanggapan upang malaman kung may kinalaman sila sa laganap na pagpupuslit ng mga kontrabando sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP). Sinabi ito ni Tulfo matapos malaman mula sa kapatid ng NBP inmate na si Jun Villamor, ang middleman sa pagpatay sa broadcaster na si Percy Lapid, na ang kanyang kapatid ay may access sa isang mobile device habang nasa kulungan. Kung wala sanang access ang mga bilanggo sa kontrabando tulad ng cellphones, maiiwasan ang mga pagpatay at iba pang krimen. "Maliban sa pagsasagawa ng regular search sa mga kubol ng inmates, dapat ay gumagawa din ng regular search sa mga opisina ng kawani ng BuCor dahil hindi naman maipapasok ang mga kotrabadando sa loob ng Bilibid, katulad ng cellphones at droga, kung walang sabwatan ang mga kawani at inmates nito," ani Tulfo. "Dapat ding magsagawa ng lifestyle check sa mga kawani ng ahensya para matigil ang malawakang korapsyon sa loob ng bilangguan. Ang iba kasi diyan, motor ang minamaneho pero all of a sudden, makikita mo na magandang kotse na ang gamit; o di kaya ay dati nangungupahan lang ngunit di magtatagal ay nakatira na sa isang magandang condo unit," dagdag niya. Matatandaang sa nakaraang panayam ni Tulfo sa kapatid ni Villamor na si alyas "Ate," sa kanyang programang "Wanted sa Radyo," kinumpirma nito na ang mobile device ng kanyang kapatid ay nabili sa halagang P10,000 mula sa isang tao sa loob ng NBP. Noon pang 2019, ibinunyag ni Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) chief Aaron Aquino na pinahihintulutan ng ilang opisyal at tauhan ng BuCor ang mga preso na magkaroon ng cellphone basta't may pambayad sila nito sa mas mataas na halaga. Kinumparmi din ni DOJ Spokesperson Atty. Mico Clavano sa programa ni Tulfo na hanggang ngayon ay talamak ang smuggling ng mga kontrabando tulad ng cellphone sa loob ng NBP. Dagdag pa ng mambabatas, dapat ding imbestigahan at itigil ang "Sim Card for Rent" sa loob ng NBP. Iminungkahi rin ni Tulfo ang mahigpit at masusing bodily search sa lahat ng empleyado ng BuCor na pumapasok sa NBP, mula sa pinakamataas hanggang sa pinakamababang opisyal. Dagdag niya, ito ay dapat ipatupad at isagawa ng mga private security personnel. Dagdag ni Tulfo, kailangan din ng mahigpit na screening sa lahat ng mga materyales at bilihin na inihahatid sa loob ng mga tindahan sa NBP. Iminungkahi din ni Tulfo ang paggamit ng x-ray screening device o pagkuha ng mga trained dogs para madaling madetect ang kontrabando.