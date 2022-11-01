Press Release

October 27, 2022 IMEE: NO TIME TO WASTE FOR NURSING REFORMS With final budget deliberations to begin in November, Senator Imee Marcos has urged fellow lawmakers to support proposed reforms for the nursing profession, in anticipation of "inseparable public health and economic challenges" in the months to come. A global nursing shortage, which the International Council of Nurses put at 17% , has created higher-income opportunities abroad for Filipino nurses but whose departure will weaken the country's ability to cope with public health emergencies during pandemics and natural calamities, Marcos said. The Philippines itself is short by about 106,000 nurses, according to September 30 data of the Department of Health (DOH), while the Hamburg-based survey and statistics firm Statista reported that the country only had 8.03 nurses for every 10,000 Filipinos - only 29% of the ideal nurse-to-patient ratio of 27.5 : 10,000 as stated in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. "Our own shortage of nurses and the fear of an unforeseen pandemic or widespread natural calamity like an earthquake call for their presence here. On the other hand, they are breadwinners helping their families cope with the ever-rising cost of living," Marcos explained. With the peso forecast to weaken further against the dollar in coming months, Marcos acknowledged that nurses' remittances will help shore up the country's foreign currency reserves. The government is still calibrating its policy on nurse deployment abroad, amid conflicting recommendations from the Health and Labor departments regarding the annual deployment cap of 7,000 nurses. The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration told Marcos's office that, as of the second week of October, the average monthly deployment of about 500 nurses left some 2,000 slots open for the rest of the year. Beyond the stopgap measure of resetting deployment limits, Marcos recommended coupling scholarship programs for nurses with pledge-of-service agreements to which the Philippine Nurses Association agrees. "This long-term solution will give nursing students the educational security they need, while the country can expect a steady workforce of new nurses each year. Until such incentives can be legislated, the government should not curtail a nurse's choice to leave for work overseas," Marcos explained. Another legislative measure which Marcos said can convince Filipino nurses to stay in the country is for Congress to raise their salary grade in private hospitals to Level 15 - a minimum of Php35,097, as of 2022 - which up to now has only been applied in government healthcare institutions. Marcos also called on the Department of Budget and Management to rethink its policy of excluding contractual nurses from the salary upgrade, and for the DOH to prioritize them for regular employment. "Even contractual nurses were tried and tested during the Covid-19 pandemic. Buwis-buhay din sila gaya ng mga regular (They also risked their lives like regular nurses)," she emphasized. Congress can also give permanence to healthcare workers' special risk allowances, which will expire when the state of public health emergency ends on December 31, the senator added. IMEE: 'WAG SAYANGIN ANG PANAHON PARA BAGUHIN ANG KALAGAYAN NG MGA PINOY NURSE Sa harap ng pinal na deliberasyon ng badyet na sisimulan sa Nobyembre, hinimok ni Senador Imee Marcos ang mga kapwa mambabatas na suportahan ang panukalang mga pagbabago para sa mga nurse o sa nursing profession. Sa gitna ito ng hindi mapaghihiwalay na hamon sa kalusugan at sa ekonomiya ng ating bansa sa mga susunod na buwan.. Ang kakapusan ng mga nurse sa buong mundo na naitala ng International Council of Nurses na nasa 17%, ay lumikha ng mas malaking oportunidad para kumita ang mga pinoy nurses sa abroad, pero ang pag-alis naman nila ang nagpapahina sa kapabilidad ng bansa na tugunan ang mga public health emergencies sa panahon ng pandemya at mga kalamidad, ani Marcos. Mismong ang Pilipinas ay kulang ng nasa 106,000 na mga nurse ayon na rin sa datos ng Department of Health noong September 30, habang sa report naman ng Hamburg-based survey and statistics firm na Statista, mayroon lang 8.03 nurses ang bansa sa bawat 10,000 libong Pilipino-tanging 29% lang ng kinakailangang nurse-to-patient ratio ng 27.5: 10,000 alinsunod sa isinasaad ng Sustainabe Development Goal ng United Nation. "Ang sarili nating kakulangan sa mga nurse at mga pangamba sa mga hindi inaasahang pandemya o malawakang kalamidad na gaya ng lindol ay isang panawagan na dapat muna silang manatili sa ating bansa. Gayunman sila ang mga breadwinner na tumutulong sa kanilang mga pamilya para makaagapay sa tumataaas na gastusin sa araw-araw," paliwanag ni Marcos. Sa gitna ng inaasahang patuloy pang paghina ng piso kontra sa dolyar sa mga susunod na buwan, inamin ni Marcos na malaki ang maitutulong ng mga padalang pera o remittance sa kanilang mga pamilya para sumipa ang mga reserbang foreign currency ng ating bansa. Isinasapinal pa ng gobyerno ang mga patakaran nito sa pagpapadala ng mga nurse sa abroad, sa harap na rin ng magkakaibang mga rekomedasyon mula sa Health at Labor Department hinggil sa taunang limitadong deployment cap na nasa 7,000. Sinabi naman ng Philppine Overseas Employment Administration sa tanggapan ni Marcos na nitong ikalawang linggo ng Oktubre, ang average na 500 bilang ng mga nurse na ipinadadala sa abroad kada buwan...ay nag-iwan pa ng nasa dalawanlibong mga slot para sa nalalabing buwan ng taon. Bukod sa 'stopgap measure' na muling pagtatakda ng limitasyon sa pagpapadala ng mga nurse sa abroad, inirekomenda ni Marcos na isama na sa mga scholarship program ang kasunduang obligado munang magsilbi sa bayan ang mga nurse bago sila makapangibang-bayan na inaayunan naman ng Philippine Nurses Association "Ang pangmatagalang solusyong ito ang magbibigay sa mga nursing student ng seguridad para sa kanilang edukasyon habang makakaasa naman ang ating bansa ng matatag na workforce kada taon. Hanggang hindi naisasabatas ang mga insentibong ito, hindi mapipigilan ng gobyerno ang mga nurse na mag-abroad," paliwanag ni Marcos. Isa pang legislative measure na sinasabi ni Marcos na makakakumbinse sa mga Pinoy nurse na manatili sa bansa ay yung pagtatakda ng kongreso na maitaas sa salary grade 15 ang sahod ng mga nurse na nasa pribadong ospital-na may minimum na Php35,097 ngayong 2022-na hanggang ngayo'y sa mga nurse lang na nasa government healthcare institution ipinatutupad. Nanawagan rin si Marcos sa Department of Budget and Management na pag-isipang muli ang patakaran nitong nag-eechapwera sa mga contractual nurse sa mga salary upgrade, habang dapat rin silang iprayoridad ng DOH na maging regular. "Maging ang mga contractual nurse ay nasubukan na sa kasagsagan ng Covid-19 pandemic. Buwis-buhay din sila gaya ng mga regular," diin pa ni Marcos.