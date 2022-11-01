Press Release

October 28, 2022 Jinggoy highlights value of medical reserves pool in disasters, health crisis SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has cited the importance of having an on-call medical reserve corps (MRC) who will respond to a range of local and national government emergencies. "Kaakibat ng paghahanda natin sa 'The Big One' na maaaring mag-iwan ng malaking pinsala sa iba't ibang lugar sa ating bansa ay ang paglalatag ng mga contingency measures na tutugon sa medical at health emergencies sa mga ganitong sitwasyon, maging sa iba pang kalamidad," Estrada said In relation to this, the senator has sought the approval of Senate Bill 1017, or the proposed Medical Reserve Corps Act. In proposing the creation of the medical reserve corps, Estrada noted the unprecedented challenge posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the diverse and shifting needs of communities including those in the healthcare sector. Under the proposed bill, members of the MRC who render service shall be compensated and accorded protection as provided by existing labor laws and standards, including allowances, medical care, hospitalization, other privileges, and benefits during the period of mobilization. They shall also continue to receive their salaries, allowances, and other privileges and benefits from their regular employment during the mobilization period. Under Estrada's bill, no MRC member shall be held liable for the death or injury of any person, loss of, or damage to property of any person. Recruits shall also be given compensation for their attendance in compulsory basic training on disaster and health emergency response. Licensed physicians who have already retired or are no longer practicing in the hospital setting and other licensed allied health professionals can be part of the MRC, while medical students who have completed four years of the medical course, graduates of medicine, and registered nurses may also render service pursuant to RA 2382, otherwise known as the Medical Act of 1959. The President, upon the recommendation of the Department of Health (DOH) which shall have supervision and control of the MRC, may order the nationwide mobilization of the MRC to complement the AFP Medical Corps in case of a declaration of a state of war, state of lawless violence or state of calamity. They may be mobilized partially or in full as necessary by the DOH. Jinggoy, iginiit ang halaga ng medical reserve corps sa panahon ng kalamidad, health crisis IGINIIT ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang halaga ng pagkakaroon ng on-call medical reserve corps (MRC) na maaaring tumugon sa mga pagkakataong magkulang ang mga medical personnel sa bansa at sa panahon ng medical crisis at kalamidad sa mga local government units (LGUs). "Kaakibat ng paghahanda natin sa 'The Big One' na maaaring mag-iwan ng malaking pinsala sa iba't ibang lugar sa ating bansa ay ang paglalatag ng mga contingency measures na tutugon sa medical at health emergencies sa mga ganitong sitwasyon, maging sa iba pang kalamidad," ani Estrada. Bunsod nito, inihain ni Estrada ang mabilisang pagpasa ng Senate Bill 1017, o ang iminumungkahing Medical Reserve Corps Act. Sa kanyang panukalang pagtatag ng medical reserve corps, binanggit ni Estrada ang naging karanasan at mga hamong hinarap ng bansa, ng mga komunidad at maging ng healthcare sector noong kasagsagan ng pandemyang dulot ng COVID-19. Sa ilalim ng SB 1017, ang mga miyembro ng MRC na magbibigay serbisyo ay makatatanggap ng kaukulang kabayaran at proteksyon batay sa mga umiiral na batas at pamantayan sa paggawa, kabilang na ang allowance, pangangailangang medikal, libreng pagpapaospital, iba pang mga pribilehiyo at benepisyo sa panahon ng kanilang mobilisasyon. Patuloy din silang tatanggap ng kanilang mga suweldo, allowances, at iba pang mga pribilehiyo at benepisyo mula sa kanilang regular na trabaho sa panahon ng kanilang paninilbihan. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas ni Estrada, walang miyembro ng MRC ang mananagot sa pagkamatay ng sinumang tao, at pagkawala o pinsala sa mga ari-arian. Ang mga recruit ay bibigyan din ng bayad para sa kanilang pagdalo sa compulsory basic training sa disaster and health emergency response, aniya. Ang mga lisensiyadong manggagamot na nagretiro na o hindi na nagsasanay ng kanilang propesyon sa ospital at iba pang kaugnay na lisensyadong health professionals ay maaaring maging bahagi ng MRC, maging ang estudyante na nakapagtapos na ng apat na taon ng kursong medikal, mga nagtapos ng medisina, at registered nurses ay maaari ding makilahok alinsunod sa RA 2382 o ang Medical Act of 1959. Batay sa rekomendasyon ng Department of Health (DOH) na pangangasiwaan ang MRC, maaaring ipag-utos ng Pangulo ang pambansang mobilisasyon ng MRC pandagdag sa AFP Medical Corps kung sakaling magdeklara ng state of war, state of lawless violence o state of calamity. Maaari rin silang bahagya o malawakang pakilusin kung kinakailangan ng DOH.