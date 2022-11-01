Press Release

November 2, 2022 Jinggoy: Online death verification system will address bogus claims, 'ghost voters' and identity theft SETTING up an online death verification system in the country will facilitate early detection and prevention of identity theft of deceased persons, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada said. "Sa maraming pagkakataon ay napatunayan sa maraming imbestigasyon na isinagawa ng Senado na nagagamit ang pangalan ng mga yumao na sa mga fraudulent payment claims, dayaan sa halalan at iba't ibang uri ng panloloko. Panahon na para solusyunan ang bagay na ito," he said. Estrada is set to file a bill proposing the establishment of the Philippine Death Check (PDC) Register, a centralized electronic database containing mortality data registered with the Local Civil Registrar (LCR) to be managed by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Under the proposed "Online Death Verification System Act," once the death of a person is registered with the LCR, the information shall be immediately uploaded with the PDC Register Electronic System. The PSA shall ensure the security and integrity of the PDC by safeguarding its data from breaches and other modes of tampering for the purpose of committing fraud. Estrada noted that criminals and syndicates have been exploiting the lack of immediate access to death data in carrying out their fraudulent activities and corrupt practices. The senator recalled the case of the multibillion-peso bogus claims paid by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to dialysis treatment centers uncovered in 2019. "Those funds that were intended for the poor and in actual need of medical assistance ended up in the hands of owners of private dialysis centers. This 'ghost dialysis' scheme involving the filing of claims before PhilHealth on behalf of dead patients highlighted the weaknesses in the bureaucracy and provided an impetus for stronger anti-fraud mechanisms," Estrada said as he pushed for the enactment of the measure. The bill, Estrada said, could also help in purging the list of registered voters as he noted that names of those who have already departed are used by unscrupulous individuals to manipulate the results of poll exercises. To establish an efficient, integrated, and centralized online death verification system, the PSA shall allow immediate access to information to PhilHealth, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Social Security System (SSS), Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF), and Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) to ensure early detection and prevention of identity fraud. Provisions of the Data Privacy Act of 2012 on the processing of personal information shall still be strictly complied with, Estrada stressed. Fines ranging from P500,000 to as much as P4 million, as well as imprisonment of three to six years will be meted to those found to have committed an intentional breach of information. Online death verification system, solusyon sa bogus claims, 'ghost voters' at identity theft - Jinggoy ANG pagkakaroon ng online death verification system sa bansa ay naaayong paraan upang maagapan at maiwasan ang mga kaso ng identity theft ng mga yumao, ayon kay Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada. "Sa maraming pagkakataon ay napatunayan sa maraming imbestigasyon na isinagawa ng Senado na nagagamit ang pangalan ng mga yumao na sa mga fraudulent payment claims, dayaan sa halalan at iba't ibang uri ng panloloko. Panahon na para solusyunan ang bagay na ito," sabi ni Estrada. Nakatakdang maghain si Estrada ng panukalang batas na magtatatag sa Philippine Death Check (PDC) Register, isang centralized electronic database maglalaman ng mortality data na irerehistro sa Local Civil Registrar (LCR) na siya namang pangangasiwaan ng Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA). Sa ilalim ng panukalang "Online Death Verification System Act," kapag nairehistro na ang pagkamatay ng isang indibidwal sa LCR, ang impormasyon ay mabilisang ia-upload sa PDC Register Electronic System. Titiyakin ng PSA ang seguridad at integridad ng PDC mula sa mga data breaches at iba pang paraan ng pamemeke ng impormasyon. Ani ni Estrada, matagal ng sinasamantala ng mga kriminal at sindikato ang kawalan ng mabilis na access sa death data upang isagawa ang kanilang mga mapanlinlang na gawain at mga katiwalian. Isa sa ganitong kaso ang natuklasang multibillion-peso bogus claims na binayaran ng Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) sa mga dialysis treatment centers noong 2019, sabi ng senador. "Ang mga pondong inilaan para sa mahihirap at totoong nangangailangan ng tulong medikal ay napunta sa mga kamay ng mga may-ari ng pribadong dialysis centers. Itong 'ghost dialysis' scheme na may kinalaman sa paghahain ng mga claims sa PhilHealth gamit ang pangalan ng mga yumaong pasyente ay nagpapatunay sa pagsasamantala sa kahinaan sa burukrasya at nagbubunsod para magkaroon ng matibay na mekanismo laban sa mga iligal na gawain," paliwanag ni Estrada sa paghahain ng kanyang panukalang batas. Sinabi rin ni Estrada na makakatulong ito sa paglilinis ng listahan ng mga rehistradong botante upang hindi na magamit ng mga kawatan ang pangalan ng mga yumao para manipulahin ang resulta ng halalan. Para magkaroon ng mahusay at centralized online death verification system, bibigyan ng PSA ng agarang access sa impormasyon ang PhilHealth, Commission on Elections (Comelec), Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Social Security System (SSS), Home Development Mutual Fund (HDMF) at Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) upang mapigilan ang identity fraud. Sa pagproseso ng mga personal na impormasyon, mananaig pa rin ang mga probisyon ng Data Privacy Act of 2012, giit ni Estrada. May kaukulang multa mula P500,000 hanggang P4 milyon, gayundin ang pagkakakulong mula tatlo hanggang anim na taon ang ipapataw sa sinumang mapapatunayan na sinadya ang paglabag sa pagkuha ng nasabing impormasyon.