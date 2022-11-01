Press Release

November 2, 2022 Gatchalian seeks creation of National Public School Database Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking the creation of a National Public School Database to promote an easier and seamless access to education for the public through a streamlined enrollment process. Under Gatchalian's Senate Bill No. 478 or the Public School Database Act, the Department of Education (DepEd) is mandated to develop, operate, and maintain a National Public School Database that contains learner information, which includes, but not limited to, school grades, personal data, good moral record, and improvement tracking. Gatchalian noted that physical documents are easily damaged and lost due to fragile storage, flood, fire, and other disasters. By storing learners' school records in a database, important documents are preserved and become easily accessible to help with assessment, planning, and setting of operational targets, the lawmaker said. Under the proposed measure, school administrators shall be given access to the National Public School Database containing learner records and other learner specific data, including exam scores, grade levels, attendance, and immunization records. This is to help with the recording of biographical data for all learners, handling admissions and discharges, and the transfer of learners to other schools. Gatchalian also proposes a Database Information Program to train education professionals in the development and maintenance of the information in the National Public School Database. The DepEd is further mandated to ensure the security and confidentiality of the information contained in the National Public School Database. The bill provides that access to and the processing of information in the database shall be in accordance with the provisions of Republic Act No. 10173 or the Data Privacy Act of 2012. "The National Public School Database will serve as a mechanism to provide timely, relevant, and accurate information to school heads and teachers that will help them perform their administrative tasks more efficiently," Gatchalian said in the bill's explanatory note. Paglikha ng National Public School Database isinusulong ni Gatchalian Iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglikha ng isang National Public School Database upang mapalawig ang access ng publiko sa mga record ng mga mag-aaral at mapadali ang proseso ng enrollment. Sa ilalim ng Senate Bill No. 478 o ang Public School Database Act, lilikha at magpapatakbo ang Department of Education (DepEd) ng National Public School Database kung saan matatagpuan ang mga impormasyong tulad ng grades, personal na datos, good moral record, at improvement tracking. "Ang National Public School Database ay magsisilbing mekanismo para sa pagbibigay ng napapanahon, akma, at wastong impormasyong makatutulong sa pagpapadali ng mga gawain ng ating mga guro," ani Gatchalian. Dagdag pa niya, ang mga pisikal na dokumento ay madaling masira at mawala dahil sa kawalan ng maayos na lalagyan dahil sa baha, sunog, at iba pang mga kalamidad. Kung maisasantabi ang mga record ng mag-aaral sa isang database, mapapanatili ang kanilang impormasyon na makakatulong sa assessment, pagpaplano, at pagtatakda ng mga operational targets. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang mga school administrator ay bibigyan ng access sa National Public School Database kung saan matatagpuan ang mga datos ng mga mag-aaral, kabilang ang mga exam scores, grade levels, attendance, at record ng pagbabakuna. Ito ay para makatulong sa pagtala ng biographical data para sa lahat ng mag-aaral at makatulong sa admission at discharge, at sa paglipat ng mga mag-aaral sa ibang paaralan. Iminumungkahi rin ni Gatchalian ang Database Information Program para sa pagsasanay ng mga education professionals sa paglikha at pagpapanatili ng National Public School Database. Magiging mandato rin sa DepEd na tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng impormasyong nakalagay sa National Public School Database. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang pag-access at paggamit sa impormasyong matatagpuan sa National Public School Database ay dapat maging alinsunod sa Republic Act No. 10173 o ang Data Privacy Act of 2012.