CAVITE SOLONS EXPRESS GRATITUDE TO DSWD FOR THEIR COMMENDABLE RESPONSE AMID TROPICAL STORM PAENG

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. and Cavite 1st District Rep. Jolo Revilla thanked and recognized the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for their swift response to assist the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng in Cavite. Within 24 hours from the onslaught of the STS Paeng in the province, DSWD IV-A Regional Director Barry Chua and Assistant Regional Director Myla Gatchalian were already on the ground together with the Cavite solons to distribute 4,000 family food packs to the hard-hit towns of Bacoor, Kawit, Noveleta, and Tanza. After the initial response, DSWD has been delivering more food packs daily to the victims despite the difficulty in the logistics due to the effect of the storm in the province.

Meanwhile, Sen. Bong Revilla and Rep. Jolo Revilla expressed their support to the call of President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. to expedite the distribution of aids and relief by streamlining the bureaucratic process.

"Ang mahihingi lang natin ay ipagpatuloy ang kanilang sakripisyo at kapwa isantantabi pa rin ang pagod hanggang matapos ang trabaho," Sen. Revilla said in acknowledging the effort of DSWD.

Rep. Jolo Revilla also praised the effort of DSWD and said that the agency has been consistently coordinating with them and leading the operation 24/7.

"Kasama namin ang DSWD all throughout our daily relief operations. Mula sa delivery ng family food packs, releasing ng financial assistance at pag-asikaso ng mga nasalanta ng bagyo. Mahigpit ang ugnayan ng aking opisina at ng mga LGUs sa DSWD Region IV-A at mabilis na nakakatugon ang lahat sa pangangailangan ng bawat opisina", the lawmaker from 1st District of Cavite said.

The statements of the two solons from Cavite reflect that DSWD has performed well to respond to the victims of the recent disaster, especially that it is being led by the able Secretary Erwin Tulfo.