Press Release

November 5, 2022 Gatchalian seeks to institutionalize TNVS to enhance passenger protection, ease traffic congestion Senator Win Gatchalian is seeking to institutionalize transport network vehicle services (TNVS) in a bid to strengthen passenger protection and further drive advancement in the transportation industry. Gatchalian said that standardizing transport network services will spur the development of transport services and ensure the safety of both the riding public and the driver, which is the intention of Senate Bill No. 817 that he filed, adding that the development of the transport network services industry could also reduce the volume of vehicles on the road and thus help ease traffic congestion especially in metropolitan areas. The proposed measure allows TNVS to offer ridesharing services to help decongest roads. He cited a study by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which states that the country is projected to lose P5.4 billion to daily traffic by 2035 if no interventions are made to improve the situation. The agency had previously estimated that the country loses P3.5 billion daily due to traffic congestion. The senator noted that the emergence of TNVS such as Grab, Joyride, and OWTO, among others, provides commuters with more choices and has already compelled taxi operators to improve their service in terms of convenience, safety, and efficiency. While the Department of Transportation (DOTr) has relegated to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) the full authority to regulate and supervise transport network companies (TNC) and TNVS, there is a need to institutionalize rules and regulations that would govern the industry, Gatchalian emphasized. "Importante para sa pag-unlad ng bansa na mapalago natin ang mga makabagong transport systems. Kailangan nating maglagay ng mga mekanismo na magpapaunlad sa industriya kasama ang mga transport network services at magbibigay proteksyon sa mga pasahero," he emphasized. Specifically, the proposed measure seeks to define the nature of TNCs and TNVS and clarify their role as a common carrier. As proposed by Gatchalian, TNCs and TNVS are obligated under a contract of carriage once a passenger avails of their service. Thus, a TNC cannot evade liability by contending that they are merely a technological platform to connect the passenger with the driver. I-institutionalize ang TNVS para sa proteksyon ng mga pasahero, mabawasan ang traffic - Gatchalian Hangad ni Senator Win Gatchalian na i-institutionalize ang transport network vehicle services o TNVS sa bansa para sa layuning maproteksyonan ang mga pasahero at higit pang maisulong ang paglago ng industriya ng transportasyon. Sinabi ni Gatchalian na ang pag-standardize ng transport network services ay magpapaunlad ng mga serbisyo sa transportasyon at makakatiyak ng kaligtasan ng parehong pasahero at ng driver, na siyang layunin ng Senate Bill No. 817 na kanyang inihain. Aniya, maaari rin itong makabawas sa dami ng mga sasakyan sa kalsada at makakatulong na maibsan ang pagsisikip ng trapiko. Ang panukalang batas ay nagpapahintulot sa TNVS na mag-alok ng ridesharing services upang makatulong sa pagluwag ng mga kalsada. Binanggit ni Gatchalian ang isang pag-aaral ng Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) kung saan inaasahang mawalan ang bansa sa taong 2035 ng P5.4 bilyon kada araw dulot ng trapiko kung walang gagawing hakbang upang mapabuti ang sitwasyon. Nauna nang sinabi ng JICA na may tinatayang P3.5 bilyon na nawawala sa bansa kada araw dahil sa pagsisikip ng daloy ng trapiko. Ayon pa sa senador, ang paglitaw ng mga TNVS tulad ng Grab, Joyride, at OWTO, at iba pa, ay nagbibigay sa mga pasahero ng mas maraming pagpipilian kung kaya't pati ang maraming taxi operator ay napilitan nang ayusin ang kanilang serbisyo. Matatandaang ibinigay na ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) ang buong awtoridad na i-regulate at pangasiwaan ang mga transport network companies (TNC) at TNVS. Dahil dyan, sinabi ni Gatchalian na kailangan nang i-institutionalize ang mga patakaran at regulasyon na gagabay sa industriya. "Importante para sa pag-unlad ng bansa na mapalago natin ang mga makabagong transport systems. Kailangan nating maglagay ng mga potensyal na magpapaunlad sa industriya kasama ang mga transport network services at magbibigay proteksyon sa mga pasahero," ani Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, ang obligasyon ng mga TNC at TNVS ay nakasaad sa isang contract of carriage oras na gumamit na ang pasahero ng naturang serbisyo at mariing nakasaad dito na hindi nila maaaring takasan ang anumang pananagutan at idahilan na isa lamang silang technological platform na kumokonekta sa pasahero at sa driver.