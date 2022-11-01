Press Release

November 6, 2022 Gatchalian seeks to strengthen NEDA towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth Senator Win Gatchalian wants to institutionalize the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) to be an independent economic and planning agency for the country's long-term sustainable economic future. NEDA was originally created by Presidential Decree No. 107 dated January 24, 1973, and subsequently reorganized by virtue of Executive Order No. 230 series of 1987. Gatchalian's Senate Bill 1060 seeks to strengthen the current setup of the agency by implementing continuing integrated and coordinated long, medium, and short-term development plans to achieve full employment towards sustainable and inclusive economic growth; equitable distribution of opportunities, income, and wealth; and increased productivity to raise the quality of life. "It is not enough that we have a national development plan. To effectively implement such a plan, NEDA must gain independence so that its economic development goals are sustained for the long haul," Gatchalian said, noting that prioritization of the country's development goals tends to vary depending on a sitting administration's political commitments. According to Gatchalian, the vision of the proposed measure is to instill a culture of planning in the formulation and implementation of the country's economic and development policies that calls for the participation of public and private sectors at the national and sub-national levels. As envisioned, NEDA will also enhance decentralization and strengthen the autonomy of units within various regions of the country to accelerate their economic and social growth and development. The NEDA Board, which will be chaired by the President of the Republic, shall meet once every quarter or hold special meetings whenever there are urgent concerns or emergencies such as natural disasters, calamities, or other extraordinary circumstances which would affect the economy and national development. Together with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and other relevant government oversight agencies, the NEDA Board shall also ensure that the annual and multi-year appropriations for programs and projects are aligned with the development strategies in the Medium-Term Philippine Development Plan (MTPDP) and Medium-Term Regional Development Plans (MTRDPs) as well as endorse to Congress the integrated development plans and programs which will serve as bases for the annual budget review and deliberation. Gatchalian: Palakasin ang kapangyarihan, tungkulin ng NEDA tungo sa mas matatag na ekonomiya Naghain si Senador Win Gatchalian ng panukalang batas na naglalayong palakasin ang kapangyarihan at tungkulin ng National Economic and Development Authority o NEDA at gawing "institutionalized" ang pagpaplanong pangkabuhayan at pagpapaunlad ng bansa. "Hindi sapat na mayroon tayong national development plan. Upang mas maging epektibo ang pagpapatupad nito, dapat maging independent ang NEDA para sa isang integrated at coordinated na pagpapatupad ng mandato nito," saad ni Gatchalian, lalo na't ang pag-prioritize ng mga development goals sa bansa ay kadalasang dumedepende sa political direction ng nakaupong administrasyon. Ang NEDA kasi ay nilikha sa pamamagitan ng Presidential Decree No. 107 noong Enero 24, 1973, at muling inorganisa sa bisa lamang ng Executive Order No. 230 series of 1987. Kaya naman layon ng Senate Bill 1060 na palakasin ang kasalukuyang mandato ng ahensya upang makamit ang isang tinatawag na inclusive economy na makakapaglikha ng mas maraming trabaho at oportunidad, magkaroon ng patas na pamamahagi ng kita at kayamanan; at itaas ang antas ng pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan, ayon kay Gatchalian. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, palalakasin ang awtonomiya ng mga local government units sa iba't-ibang rehiyon sa bansa upang mapabilis ang kanilang pag-unlad. Mangangailangan din ito ng partisipasyon ng publiko at pribadong sektor. Batay pa rin sa naturang panukala, ang NEDA Board ay dapat magpulong isang beses kada tatlong buwan o kada quarter o magdaos ng emergency meetings tuwing kinakailangan, halimbawa kapag may sakuna, kalamidad, o iba pang emergency situations na maaaring makaapekto sa ekonomiya at pambansang kaunlaran. Dapat tiyakin ng NEDA Board, kasama ng Department of Budget and Management o DBM at iba pang government oversight agencies, na ang taunang paglalaan ng pondo para sa mga pambansang programa at proyekto ay naaayon sa mga istratehiyang isinusulong ng Medium-Term Philippine Development Plan (MTPDP) at Medium-Term Regional Development Plans (MTRDPs).