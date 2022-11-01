Press Release

November 6, 2022 Poe: Tiyakin ang konsultasyon para sa IRR ng SIM registration Dapat tiyakin ang malawakang konsultasyon sa mga stakeholder sa pagbuo ng implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng Republic Act 11934 o Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act, ayon kay Sen. Grace Poe. "Hihintayin natin ang isang IRR na kakatawan sa diwa ng batas para mabigyan ang mamamayan ng depensa sa paglaban sa text scam at misinformation," sabi ni Poe, sponsor ng batas sa Senado. Ayon sa isang noncommissioned nationwide Social Weather Station survey na isinagawa mula Sept. 29 hanggang Oct. 2, mayorya ng mga Pilipino ay pabor sa SIM Registration Act. "The rules will get the ball rolling on our aim to provide a secure and safe mobile phone use in the country while protecting the right to privacy," diin ni Poe. May 60 araw ang gobyerno para bumuo ng IRR mula sa pagiging epektibo ng batas noong Oct. 28. Isinasaad sa Section 12 ng SIM Registration Act na ang National Telecommunications Commission, kasama ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National Privacy Commission, telcos at pangunahing major consumer groups, ang babalangkas ng IRR. Sa ilalim ng batas, ang mga mobile phone user ay kailangang magparehistro ng kanilang SIM bilang prerequisite para sa activation nito. Lahat ng kasalukuyang SIM holders ay dapat magparehistro sa kanilang mga telco sa loob ng 180 araw mula sa effectivity ng nasabing batas. Maaaring pahabain ng DICT pagpapatala ng hanggang 120 araw. Ang pagpaparehistro ng SIM ay maaaring gawin electronically sa pamamagitan ng isang platform o website na itatalaga ng telco. Sa mga malalayong lugar na limitado ang telekomunikasyon o internet access, ang mga inatasang ahensiya ng gobyerno at telco ang magsasaayos ng SIM registration. Libre ang pagpaparehistro ng SIM sa ilalim ng batas. Una rito, nagpahayag ang grupong CitizenWatch Philippines na umaasa itong ang mga ahensiya ng gobyernong bubuo ng IRR ay magsasagawa ng hayag at inklusibong konsultasyon. Ang IRR ay magbibigay ng detalye sa registration requirements at proseso nito para gabayan ang publiko at tiyaking maayos ang implementasyon. Aniya, ang mga probisyon ng batas na magbibigay ng pananggalang laban sa security risk at data breaches ay dapat ma-highlight sa IRR. Kasama dito ang mga direksiyon para sa epektibong pagtugon at pagresolba kung sakaling mayroong mga reklamo. "Coming up with the IRR not only signals the urgency to protect the people from scams and misinformation. It also conveys that registration will be facilitated efficiently and securely," ani Poe. Ang SIM Registration Act ang unang batas na nilagdaan ni Pangulong Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. Poe expects timely IRR of SIM registration law in fight vs. text scams Sen. Grace Poe urged wide-ranging consultations involving concerned stakeholders in the drafting of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11934 or the Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act. "We await an IRR that will embody the spirit of the law to provide the people a defense in fighting text scams and misinformation," said Poe, sponsor of the measure. A noncommissioned nationwide Social Weather Station survey conducted from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2 showed that majority of Filipinos approved of the law making SIM registration mandatory. "The rules will get the ball rolling on our aim to provide a secure and safe mobile phone use in the country while protecting the right to privacy," Poe stressed. The government has 60 days to come up with the IRR from the effectivity of the law on Oct. 28, 2022. Section 12 of the SIM Registration Act states that the National Telecommunications Commission, in coordination with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), National Privacy Commission, telcos and major consumer groups, shall promulgate the IRR. The landmark legislation requires all mobile users to register their SIM as prerequisite for activation. All existing SIM holders must register with their respective telcos within 180 days from the law's effectivity. The DICT may extend the registration for 120 days. The registration of SIMs may be done electronically through a platform or website to be provided by the telcos. In remote areas with limited telecommunication or internet access, relevant government agencies and telcos will facilitate the SIM registration. The registration process under the law is free. Earlier, the group CitizenWatch Philippines expressed hope that agencies involved in crafting the IRR will adhere to a transparent process and inclusive consultation. Poe said the IRR will further elucidate details on registration requirements and procedures to give the public ample knowledge and time to comply. The provisions of the law that would put safeguards against security risks and data breaches must be highlighted in the IRR. This should include avenues for redress in case of complaints, the senator said. "Coming up with the IRR not only signals the urgency to protect the people from scams and misinformation. It also conveys that registration will be facilitated efficiently and securely," Poe said. The SIM Registration Act is the first law signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.