2023 budget should be 'adaptive and responsive' to forthcoming calamities - Tolentino

MANILA - Senator Francis 'Tol' N. Tolentino has suggested that the proposed P5.268-trillion National Expenditure Program (NEP) for 2023 must be adjusted into an annual government allocation program that is both flexible and receptive to future natural and man-made disasters.

Tolentino made the remarks during his weekly radio program on DZRH, amid the catastrophic devastation of Tropical Storm Paeng in various parts of the country last week.

?After personally witnessing the damage brought by Paeng's onslaught, Tolentino suggested that the proposed General Appropriations Act (GAA) for next year should be 'responsive' to these kinds of nature's wrath which causes not only lost lives but also shattered livelihoods and flattened local economies.

"Year-round na yung calamity natin eh. At yung calamity natin, yung epekto hindi lang naman sa mga bahay at yero, agrikultura, edukasyon. Lahat na pati land transportasyon, gaya nitong naputol na tulay (sa Batangas-Quezon), di ba po? Halos lahat 'yon apektado na kaya siguro i-adjust yung budget to make it more adaptive and responsive to existing, forthcoming calamities," said Tolentino.

Congress is set to resume its session on Monday, November 7, ?where the Senate Committee on Finance is expected to wrap-up this week its panel deliberations for the General Appropriations Bill (GAB) under House Bill No. 4488.

According to Tolentino, once the GAB is endorsed and elevated for plenary deliberations, one of his priorities during the periods of interpellation and amendments is to make sure that the budget bill can adjust to these kinds of catastrophe so that funds will be easily made available for government agencies in-charge.

"Nakatutok lahat ngayon sa National Budget, kung ano yung babaguhin dahil nga kailangan maging responsive sa mga kalamidad," he said.