Press Release

November 8, 2022 OPENING STATEMENT Again, good morning once again to all of us here. Our agenda for today may be captured by two simple words. The first word is upgrading, and the second is professionalization. Taken together, they signify two things that are badly needed by our law enforcement in the performance of their duties. Back when I was the Chief of the Philippine National Police, I was always the first to advocate for upgrading and professionalization. I, for one, know for a fact that poor equipment and measly resources will likely lead to underperformance. Siyempre, alam natin na ang pagiging moderno ay hindi ang nag-iisang sukatan ng galing ng ating PNP, BFP, at BJMP. And yet, at the same time, we also know the importance of high morale in relation to performance. Investing in much-needed equipment and resources, as well as opening up opportunities for rank upgrading may be surefire ways for us to boost the morale of our law enforcement agencies. Today, then, we shall look into the matter of how we can best respond to the need for upgrading and professionalization. First, let us see how institutionalizing the National Police Clearance System may benefit not just our PNP, but also the Filipinos who will apply for this clearance. Second, we will also see if the establishment of a Forensic DNA Database shall result to a more efficient and effective criminal justice system, comparing it to the status quo. And lastly, we will consider the need of our BFP and BJMP for an upgrading in their rank classification, and see how such legislation shall bring about a stronger BFP and BJMP, respectively. As always, being your Chair of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, I look forward to listening to everyone's positions, comments, and suggestions on the bills for consideration. Let us be guided by the two words I gave in the beginning of my statement: first, upgrading, and second, professionalization, geared towards the maintenance of public order and safety. Daghang salamat! Magandang umaga po sa ating lahat.