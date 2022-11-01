Press Release

November 9, 2022 Gatchalian hails return to full face-to-face classes; backs optional wearing of masks A week after the opening of full face-to-face classes, Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the Department of Education (DepEd) for the successful return of full in-person classes, a move that he says is crucial to the recovery of the basic education sector from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education also supports the optional wearing of masks in schools, noting that it would help restore normalcy after more than two years of implementing distance learning. Gatchalian added, however, that schools should continue to enforce mitigation measures such as ensuring proper ventilation, installing adequate handwashing facilities, and promoting vaccination against COVID-19. Executive Order No. 7 allowed the voluntary wearing of masks in both indoor and outdoor spaces except in healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles, and public transportation by land, sea, and air. The executive order, however, mandates the continuous implementation of minimum public health standards to prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19. "Matapos ang mahigit dalawang taon ng pagpapatupad ng distance learning, sa wakas ay nakabalik na ang ating mga mag-aaral sa full face-to-face classes. Hindi magiging posible ito kung hindi dahil sa ating mga guro, school heads, mga superintendent, at pati na kooperasyon ng mga magulang," said Gatchalian. The senator also highlighted the importance of implementing genuine learning recovery to mitigate learning loss that resulted from the lack of face-to-face classes. He filed Senate Bill No. 150 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Act to institute a national learning intervention program that will include well-systematized tutorial sessions and well-designed remediation plans. The proposed ARAL Program ensures that learners are ensured optimal instructional time to master essential competencies and make up for learning loss. The ARAL program will also prioritize Reading to develop the critical and analytical thinking skills of learners. For Kindergarten learners, the ARAL program will focus on building foundational competencies aimed at strengthening their literacy and numeracy. Pagbubukas ng full face-to-face classes matagumpay - Gatchalian Isang linggo makalipas ang pagbubukas ng full face-to-face classes sa bansa, pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Department of Education (DepEd) para sa matagumpay na pagbabalik-eskwela, bagay na aniya'y mahalaga para sa muling pagbangon ng sektor ng edukasyon mula sa pinasalang dulot ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Suportado din ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education ang boluntaryong pagsusuot ng face masks. Ayon sa senador, isang hakbang ito para sa pagbabalik-normal ng mga paaralan matapos ang mahigit dalawang taon ng pagpapatupad ng distance learning. Ngunit para kay Gatchalian, patuloy pa rin dapat ang pagpapatupad ng mga mitigation measures tulad ng pagtiyak ng maayos na ventilation, paglalagay ng sapat na pasilidad para sa handwashing, at pagsulong ng pagbabakuna laban sa COVID-19. Matatandaang pinayagan na sa ilalim ng Executive Order No. 7 ang boluntaryong pagsusuot ng face masks sa parehong loob at labas ng mga establisyemento maliban na lamang sa mga healthcare facilities, medical transport vehicles, at pampublikong transportasyon sa lupa, ere, o dagat. Ngunit nakasaad sa executive order na dapat patuloy pa rin ang pagpapatupad ng minimum public health standards upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID-19. "Matapos ang mahigit dalawang taon ng pagpapatupad ng distance learning, sa wakas ay nakabalik na ang ating mga mag-aaral sa full face-to-face classes. Hindi magiging posible ito kung hindi dahil sa ating mga guro, school heads, mga superintendent, at pati na kooperasyon ng mga magulang," ani Gatchalian. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang kahalagahan ng pagpapatupad ng learning recovery upang matugunan ang learning loss na dulot ng kawalan ng face-to-face classes. Inihain niya ang Senate Bill No. 150 o ang Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Act upang magpatupad ng pambansang programa para sa learning intervention. Magiging bahagi ng programa ang mga tutorial sessions at mga remediation plans. Titiyakin ng panukalang ARAL Program na ang mga mag-aaral ay mabibigyan ng sapat na panahon para maturuan ng mga essential competencies upang matugunan ang learning loss. Tututukan din ng ARAL Program ang Reading o Pagbasa upang mahasa ang critical at analytical thinking skills ng mga mag-aaral. Para sa mga mag-aaral sa Kindergarten, tututukan naman ang pundasyon ng mga mag-aaral upang mapatatag ang kanilang literacy at numeracy.