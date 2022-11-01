Gatchalian continues push for Math and Science high schools in all provinces

Amidst the global celebration of the World Science Day for Peace and Development today, November 10, Senator Win Gatchalian continues to push for the establishment of public math and science high schools in all provinces nationwide.

Gatchalian's Senate Bill No. 476, or the Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act, seeks to provide equitable access to quality education in the pure and applied sciences, mathematics, and technology for all Filipinos to nurture future generations of scientists, mathematicians, engineers, and other professionals who will serve the nation as catalysts for scientific, technological, and industrial progress.

"A robust research and development sector is essential to achieving high-income status. This specialized academic preparation opens doors to critical thinking, financial literacy, and evidence-based decision-making and these skills are highly critical to the improvement of the nation's economy as it relies on a workforce proficient in math and science," said Gatchalian, adding that investment in human capital will pay dividends.

The senator cited data from the UNESCO Institute of Statistics, which revealed that the Philippines only has 186 researchers per million inhabitants, one of the lowest among ASEAN countries.

Gatchalian also flagged the poor performance of Filipino learners in math and science in the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), where the Philippines ranked second lowest in Science and Mathematics out of 79 countries that participated.

In the 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), the Philippines also came in last out of 58 countries in Mathematics and Science. The Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) 2019 also showed that only 17% of Grade 5 learners met the minimum standards in Mathematics expected for the end of primary.

"Ang math at science ang ating pundasyon upang isulong ang inobasyon sa ating bansa. Kung mapapatayuan natin ang bawat probinsya ng pampublikong math at science high school, matitiyak natin na bawat sulok ng bansa ay magkakaroon ng mahuhusay na Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics (STEM) professionals na makakatulong sa ating pag-unlad," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

Math and Science High School sa lahat ng probinsya patuloy na isinusulong ni Gatchalian

Sa gitna ng pagdiriwang ng World Science Day for Peace and Development ngayong araw, Nobyembre 10, patuloy na isinusulong ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagkakaroon ng mga pampublikong math and science high school sa lahat ng probinsya sa bansa.

Layon ng Senate Bill No. 476 o ng Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act, na inihain ni Gatchalian, ang pagkakaroon ng access sa dekalidad na edukasyon sa applied sciences, mathematics, at technology para sa lahat ng mga Pilipino upang linangin ang susunod na henerasyon ng mga siyentipiko, mathematicians, mga inhinyero, at iba pang mga propesyonal na magsusulong ng pag-unlad ng agham, teknolohiya, at industriya.

"Ang isang matatag na sektor para sa research and development ay mahalaga upang maiangat natin ang antas ng ating pamumuhay. Ang ganitong klaseng academic preparation ay nagbibigay ng daan para mapayabong ang critical thinking at financial literacy na mga kakayahang mahalaga para sa pagpapaunlad ng ating ekonomiya, lalo na't kinakailangan natin ang workforce na mahusay sa science at math," pahayag ni Gatchalian, na binigyang diin ang mga benepisyo ng pag-iinvest sa human capital.

Ibinahagi rin ni Gatchalian ang datos mula sa UNESCO Institute of Statistics kung saan lumalabas na wala pang dalawang-daan o 186 ang bilang ng mga mananaliksik sa bansa kada isang milyong mamamayan. Ang bilang na ito ang isa sa mga pinakamababa sa mga bansa sa ASEAN.

Tinukoy din ni Gatchalian ang mababang marka ng mga mag-aaral ng bansa sa math and science sa 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), kung saan lumabas na pangalawang pinakamababa ang Pilipinas sa Science and Mathematics kung ikukumpara sa 79 na bansang nakilahok.

Sa 2019 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS), pinakamababa sa Mathematics and Science ang markang nakuha ng Pilipinas sa 58 bansang nakilahok. Sa Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) 2019 naman, 17 porsyento lamang ng mga mag-aaral ng Grade 5 ang nakapagtamo ng minimum standards sa Mathematics sa pagtatapos ng primary.

"Ang math at science ang ating pundasyon upang isulong ang inobasyon sa ating bansa. Kung mapapatayuan natin ang bawat probinsya ng pampublikong math at science high school, matitiyak natin na bawat sulok ng bansa ay magkakaroon ng mahuhusay na Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics (STEM) professionals na makakatulong sa ating pag-unlad,"ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education.