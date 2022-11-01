Press Release

November 11, 2022 Cayetano: Department of Migrant Workers needs higher budget on inaugural year Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday appealed for a higher budget for the newly-established Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), saying the contribution of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to the country's economy merits a more substantial allocation for the government agency tasked with ensuring their welfare. "Two to four trillion pesos ang contribution ng OFWs sa economy over the last five years, tapos bibigyan natin sila ng budget na P16 billion?" Cayetano said in a manifestation during the Senate sponsorship presentation of the 2023 budget for the DMW on November 10, 2022. The Senate had passed a P16.2 billion budget for the DMW after insertions, up from an initial P14.9 billion laid out in the 2023 general appropriations bill. Cayetano, however, said the appropriation should be even higher. "Bigyan naman natin sila ng 20, 25, 30 billion (pesos) na pondo na kumpletos rekados," he said. The senator directed his appeal to Malacañang as well as his colleagues in the House of Representatives, saying that giving the DMW a higher budget on its first year will send the signal to OFWs and their families that the government is serious in advancing their interests. "Let's make a significant impact in the first year. We don't want to be so sentimental na finally may department for OFWs and then not meet the expectation," he said. Cayetano also used his manifestation to endorse DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, who he described as a trusted name among OFWs because of her advocacy for migrant workers' rights. "Kaya tayo naglagay ng isang departamento lang para sa OFWs para the buck stops with them. Kapag may complaint ang OFW, isang pangalan lang: Ople. And hindi 'yan sisirain ni Secretary Toots dahil ang pangalang Ople ay nakadikit ng pagmamahal sa ating laborers," he said. Ople is the daughter of the late Blas Ople, who served government in many capacities, including Secretary and Minister of Labor. He was also instrumental in the framing of the Labor Code of the Philippines. Cayetano acknowledged Secretary Susan Ople's fight against cancer, saying this does not diminish her ability to lead the DMW. "Ang hirap sabihin sa isang tao na naiintindihan kita kapag hindi mo pinagdaanan. Working with OFWs, even with your battle with cancer -- it doesn't make you a weaker Secretary, it makes you a stronger Secretary. You have our support," Cayetano said. Mas mataas na budget para sa Department of Migrant Workers, hirit ni Cayetano Umapela si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano noong Huwebes ng mas mataas na budget para sa bagong tatag na Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), dahil aniya kailangang bigyan ng mas malaking alokasyon ang ahensyang mangangalaga sa kapakanan ng mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) na malaki ang kontribusyon sa ekonomiya ng bansa. "Two to four trillion pesos ang contribution ng OFWs sa economy over the last five years, tapos bibigyan natin sila ng budget na P16 billion?" wika ni Cayetano sa isang manifestation sa Senate sponsorship presentation ng 2023 budget ng DMW noong November 10, 2022. Naunang ipinasa ng Senado ang P16.9 billion budget ng DMW matapos ang karagdagang items na ipinasok sa mga deliberation. Mas mataas ito sa inisyal na P14 billion na inilatag sa 2023 general appropriations bill. Gayunpaman, sinabi ni Cayetano na dapat mas taasan pa ito. "Bigyan naman natin sila ng 20, 25, 30 billion (pesos) na pondo na kumpletos rekados," aniya. Idinirekta ng senador ang kanyang apela sa Malacañang at sa mga kasamahan niya sa House of Representatives, at sinabing mapapalakas ang kumpiyansa ng mga OFW at kanilang mga pamilya sa kakayahan ng gobyerno na isulong ang kanilang mga interes kung magiging mas mataas ang badyet ng DMW sa unang taon pa lang nito. "Let's make a significant impact in the first year. We don't want to be so sentimental na finally may department for OFWs and then not meet the expectation," aniya. Ginamit din ni Cayetano ang kanyang manifestation upang iendorso si DMW Secretary Susan "Toots" Ople, na aniyay isang pinagkakatiwalaang pangalan sa hanay ng mga OFW dahil sa adbokasiya nito para sa karapatan ng mga migrante. "Kaya tayo naglagay ng isang departamento lang para sa OFWs para the buck stops with them. Kapag may complaint ang OFW, isang pangalan lang: Ople. And hindi 'yan sisirain ni Secretary Toots dahil ang pangalang Ople ay nakadikit ng pagmamahal sa ating laborers," wika ng senador. Si Ople ay anak ng yumaong Labor Secretary at Minister na si Blas Ople. Naging susi ang papel ng nakatatandang Ople sa pagbuo ng kasalukuyang Labor Code ng Pilipinas. Kinilala ni Cayetano ang kasalukuyang laban ni Secretary Susan Ople kontra cancer, at sinabing hindi nito nababawasan ang kanyang kakayahang pamunuan ang DMW. "Ang hirap sabihin sa isang tao na naiintindihan kita kapag hindi mo pinagdaanan. Working with OFWs, even with your battle with cancer -- it doesn't make you a weaker Secretary, it makes you a stronger Secretary. You have our support," ani Cayetano.