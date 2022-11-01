Press Release

November 11, 2022 Cayetano wants to keep portions of DND, AFP, PNP budgets confidential Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Thursday called on the Senate to tag portions of the budgets of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), the Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of National Defense (DND) as confidential to prevent insurgents from getting intel on the government. "Why is it that we make it so easy for those who want to topple the government to show the budget of the AFP, PNP, and DND? Hindi ba dapat mayroon tayong classification system na 'for your eyes only'?" Cayetano said in a manifestation at the plenary debate on the 2023 budget of the Department of National Defense (DND) which was sponsored by Senator Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa. Cayetano said in the same way the New People's Army (NPA) keeps its own budget a secret, the government should also keep information on certain aspects of its defense budget confidential. "We have an estimate, we have intelligence, we have eyes on the ground, but there is no way to find out the exact budget and the number of arms, troops, et cetera of the enemy. (We don't have) the exact number, unlike the budget of the AFP (which) is in the GAA (General Appropriations Act)," he said. Cayetano said he does not see the point of openly discussing the budget of the AFP, the PNP, the DND in Congress "because we're on media, social media, [and] there could be people here who are precisely here tonight to figure out kung ano ang meron tayo at wala." He said there should be a classification system for the agencies' budget, with some information kept secret in order not to give the state's enemies undue advantage. He also said there are ways to make the DND accountable with regard to its use of the budget without putting its people in danger. Cayetano conceded that his suggestion not to openly discuss the budgets of the AFP, PNP, and DND will be met with opposition because many people demand complete transparency from the government, but he said this does not mean it is not correct. "Gumawa tayo ng mas magandang paraan to hold them (DND, AFP, and PNP) accountable but not expose them to more danger," he said.### Cayetano, gustong gawing confidential ang ilang bahagi ng DND, AFP, PNP budget Nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Huwebes sa Senado na gawing confidential ang ilang bahagi ng budget ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), at Department of National Defense (DND) upang hadlangan ang mga rebelde mula sa pagkuha ng intel sa gobyerno. "Why is it that we make it so easy for those who want to topple the government to show the budget of the AFP, PNP, and DND? Hindi ba dapat mayroon tayong classification system na 'for your eyes only'?" sinabi ni Cayetano sa isang manifestation sa plenary debate ng 2023 budget ng Department of National Defense (DND) na itinaguyod ni Senador Ronald 'Bato' dela Rosa. Sinabi ni Cayetano kung paano itinatago ng New People's Army (NPA) ang sarili nitong budget, ganoon din dapat panatilihing sikreto ng gobyerno ang impormasyon sa ilang aspeto ng defense budget nito. "We have an estimate, we have intelligence, we have eyes on the ground, but there is no way to find out the exact budget and the number of arms, troops, et cetera of the enemy. (We don't have) the exact number, unlike the budget of the AFP (which) is in the GAA (General Appropriations Act)," aniya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na hindi niya nakikita ang punto ng lantarang talakayin ang budget ng AFP, PNP, at DND sa Kongreso "because we're on media, social media, [and] there could be people here who are precisely here tonight to figure out kung ano ang meron tayo at wala." Sinabi niya na dapat mayroong isang sistema ng pag-uuri para sa budget ng mga ahensya kung saan ilang impormasyon ay pinananatiling lihim upang hindi mabigyan ng hindi nararapat na kalamangan ang mga kaaway ng estado. May mga paraan din aniya para mapanagutan ang DND hinggil sa paggamit nito ng budget nang hindi inilalagay sa panganib ang mga tao nito. Inamin ni Cayetano na may mga tututol sa kanyang mungkahi na huwag hayagang pag-usapan ang mga budget ng AFP, PNP, at DND dahil maraming tao ang humihiling ng ganap na transparency mula sa gobyerno, ngunit hindi aniya ito nangangahulugang hindi ito tama. "Gumawa tayo ng mas magandang paraan to hold them (DND, AFP, and PNP) accountable but not expose them to more danger," aniya.