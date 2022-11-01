Press Release

November 14, 2022 Highlights of sponsorship of the basic education budget (part 2)

Senator Pia S. Cayetano

Senior Vice Chair, Senate Committee on Finance Note: interpellation of Sen. Risa Hontiveros Is the budget for Special Education sufficient? That's a good question, are the allocations sufficient? It's never sufficient... But we have to start somewhere. I think we can start with the recommendation of the Chairman, P60 million will complete at least the ILRC [Inclusive Learning Resource Center], and syempre gusto rin natin ma-improve ang disbursement, utilization, so are we okay with that for now? The DepEd family is nodding their head, so for now, sufficient naman po ang allocation. Kung ako naman ang tatanungin, pakita natin na we can utilize this to the maximum and then we'll ask for extra for next year. It's a good place to start. Bagong bago din naman ang batas (Republic Act 11650). On more teachers for indigenous people's groups Since 2016, DepEd is happy to report that through their efforts in encouraging more students to take up education and teach in their communities, we now have 4,033 LET passers, teachers who have passed the exam who belong to the indigenous cultural communities. So they are now in the process of returning, being hired in their respective communities and I think we should be able to see results - of course, it's going to take time - in the next few years. On optional masking in the classroom Your honor, it is now optional to use a mask. But I asked what the practice is, what they observed. And most teachers and students still wear masks, which is actually consistent with my own observation. Even my son, when I ask him, go around, a lot of children in non-school environments I've seen are still very carefully masking, unless outdoor lang talaga. The efforts of DepEd are continuing when it comes to COVID prevention and how to deal with it. They are encouraging all schools to coordinate with local governments' epidemiological surveillance units, which this representation also supports. The decision of DepEd to make masking optional for schools was also based on the IATF discussions and recommendations that included DOH recommendations. So they really also took those into consideration in making that final decision. On that note, regarding any kind of support that would be needed by the schools, whether their teachers, other personnel, and students, that is also now done in coordination with the LGU, which this representation feels is reasonable because if there are cases, it would revolve around the LGU, not DepEd per se, but it would be an LGU concern. On full face-to-face classes Let's be clear that the general rule of DepEd is F2F learning. However, in areas, in schools that there is an inability to deliver full F2F, and this could be because of shortage of classrooms, especially in disaster-stricken areas, blended learning may be availed of. And on that note, they are reviewing the blended learning programs to really institutionalize this in a way that it can be truly used to address this problem we have with the shortage of classrooms. On the DepEd school-based feeding program Sadly, we still have a situation where children go to school hungry, malnourished, undernourished, with various ailments, because obviously they are more susceptible to medical conditions when they are not properly nourished. Now that there is in-person classes, they will revert to school-based feeding programs. There will no longer be distribution in the households. On the 'ban' on extra-curricular activities Provision No. 6 under Dept. Order No. 34 Series of 2022 states co-curricular and extracurricular programs may be conducted throughout the school year, and there are certain requirements: [1] it should be after school hours, weekends, holidays, etc. [2] It shall not affect instructional time of learners; [3] participation should be optional and voluntary. Then there is a list of proposed activities: student government program, environmental education, etc. there is a list of 12 activities. Clearly, what I read now means there are guidelines that need to be followed for extracurricular and co-curricular activities and like her honor said, those are proposed lists... it's not exclusive. We can add to it. Examples of extracurricular activities are community service, festivals, celebrations, drama, computer, PE, clubs and other learning area clubs, choir, art, hobbies, sports. They have never banned it, so let's be clear about that. They never used the word ban. But this is just me also adding to that. We note that it should be conducted after school hours... On restrictions in the use of social media I also was following the news on this, and after conferring with DepEd, number one, ang ini-encourage naman ng DO 49 is that teachers conduct themselves in a professional manner... as a professional, if you have any grievance... idaan mo sa tama ang iyong grievance. Relay it in the proper way... I am personally speaking for myself, I would recommend also that these concerns would be, idaan sa tamang proseso. Kung ano ang gusto niya i-post sa personal life niya, wala naman problema doon, to a certain extent, professional. Pero yung especially grievances, tingin ko tama naman na idaan sa tamang proseso. At the end of the day, you want to talk about it, tingin ko freedom naman talaga nila yun... but you want it to be dealt with professionally. Don't expect your bosses or superiors to respond to your social media post. Yun lang naman ang sa akin. I am not referring to any particular case. Of course, it's case-to-case basis. With respect to teachers refraining from contacting or interacting with their students outside of the school setting, I think there has been clarification on this as well. Again they just wanted this to be professionalized, and siguro may situations that did not end well, parang naging emotional na masyado. But there is in no way any desire to limit the effort of very well-meaning teachers na napakarami na nagkukusang tumulong sa nangangailangan ng extra help. Wala naman pong problema doon. Siguro we will bring to the attention of DepEd na minsan dumadating sa ganon kasi minsan they feel like they are not heard. So make sure na channels niyo ay bukas... Between the teacher and principal, hindi na napaparating ang problem nila. So make sure lang Madame VP and the team na open ang channels niyo, which I know naman that is the objective here.