Poe pitches add'l P500 M for Comelec building

Sen. Grace Poe has pushed for a P500-million increase in the proposed budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in 2023 for the construction of its own building.

In her interpellation of the Comelec's proposed allocation under the P5.268-trillion national budget next year, Poe manifested her support for funding the construction of the poll body's own building.

"I think it's reasonable for us to assume that really, every government agency should have a proper place. Comelec should have a proper venue to store whatever election documents they have, to be able to operate efficiently and comfortably," Poe said during the third day of the Senate's marathon plenary session on the 2023 national budget.

Poe recalled the fire that hit Comelec's office in Intramuros, Manila last July 31, affecting its information technology department.

"And it's usually right after a contested election. So I think, maybe, in this new facility, hopefully, it will be state-of-the-art, at least, when it comes to the safety standard," she said.

The Comelec was given P1 billion under the House-approved General Appropriations Bill to construct its own building.

The commission earlier sought a budget of P1.5 billion to start the building construction.

"Perhaps if the chairman of the Finance committee would consider adding P500 million, if there's a possibility," Poe proposed.

"I would like to express my support for the Comelec to have its own building," she added.

Budget sponsor Sen. Imee Marcos backed Poe's suggestion, saying the additional fund could be sourced from the Comelec's savings of P981 million.

The Comelec has been renting several floors of the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila to house its officials and employees, as well as election-related documents and equipment, along with other government offices.