Press Release

November 18, 2022 Jinggoy bats for equality in grant of cash incentives to national athletes IN a bid to ensure equality and inclusivity among sportsmen who have brought honor and pride to the country, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is batting for amendments in the law to level the playing field among able-bodied athletes and those with disabilities insofar as the grant of cash incentives is concerned. "Hindi dapat maging batayan kung may kapansanan ba o wala ang isang atletang lumahok sa international competitions at nagbigay ng karangalan sa bansa sa pagbibigay ng kaukulang incentives," Estrada said. "Our laws state that disabled persons have the same rights as other people. Thus, the State should give them ample support and there should be no distinction as to the prestige of the events that they've participated in," he added. To this end, Estrada has filed Senate Bill No. 1442 which seeks to amend Section 8 of RA 10699, or the "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act," to institutionalize equal cash incentives to national athletes and athletes with disabilities who win medals in international sports competitions. The measure, the seasoned lawmaker explained, aims to remedy the discrepancy of financial benefits among national athletes who demonstrate the same level of commitment, hard work, and excellence in sports. "Our para-athletes should be entitled to the same cash incentives as other national athletes. Our laws should treat everyone equally especially if we're striving for the promotion of sports excellence," Estrada stressed. In the measure, paralympians who bring home gold, silver, and bronze medals from the Summer and Winter Olympics shall be entitled to P10 million, P5 million, and P2 million cash incentives, respectively. Under the existing provisions of RA 10699, paralympians who will bring home gold, silver, and bronze medals are entitled to only half of the said amount of cash incentives. Estrada also proposed the grant of P2 million to gold medalists in the Asian Para Games and increase the current P150,000 incentive to P300,000 for those who will bag gold medals in the ASEAN Para Games. He likewise sought to have the cash incentives for silver and bronze medalists in Asian Para Games and ASEAN Para Games doubled from the current amount. Jinggoy isinusulong ang patas na pagbibigay ng cash incentives sa mga pambansang atleta UPANG matiyak ang pagkakapantay-pantay ng mga lumalahok sa mga pampalakasang kumpetisyon at nagbibigay karangalan sa bansa, ipinanukala ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang pag-amyenda sa batas upang gawig patas ang pagkakaloob ng cash incentives sa mga national athletes, may kapansanan man o wala. "Hindi dapat maging batayan kung may kapansanan ba o wala ang isang atletang lumahok sa international competions at nagbigay karangalan sa bansa sa pagbibigay ng kaukulang incentives," ani Estrada. "Nakasaad sa ating mga batas na may parehong mga karapatan ang mga taong may kapansanan tulad ng ibang tao. Kaya nararapat lamang na bigyan sila ng suporta ng ating gobyerno at hindi dapat magkaroon ng pagkakaiba sa pagkilala ng katanyagan ng mga nilalahukan nilang paligsahan," dagdag pa niya. Inihain ni Estrada ang Senate Bill No. 1442 para amyendahan ang Section 8 ng RA 10699 o ang "National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act" upang ma-institutionalize ang pantay na cash incentives sa national athletes at mga atletang may kapansanan na kamakailan lamang ay naguwi ng mga medalya mula sa international sports competitions. Sa nasabing panukala, ipinaliwanag ng batikang mambabatas na layon niyang isaayos ang pagkakaiba sa usapin ng financial benefits sa hanay ng national athletes na nagpapamalas ng parehong antas ng determinasyon, pagsusumikap at kahusayan sa larangan ng pampalakasan. "Ang ating para-athletes ay karapat-dapat na may parehong cash incentives gaya ng ibang national athletes. Dapat pantay-pantay ang pagtrato ng ating mga batas sa lahat lalo na kung nais nating pag-ibayuhun ang kahusayan sa larangan ng pampalakasan," giit ni Estrada. Sa kanyang panukala, ang mga paralympians na umani ng ginto, pilak at bronze medals sa Summer at Winter Olympics ay dapat makatanggap ng P10 milyon, P5 milyon at P2 milyon na cash incentives. Kalahati lamang ng mga nasabing halaga ang tinatanggap na cash incentives ng mga paralympics na nag-uuwi ng ginto, pilak at bronze medals batay sa umiiral na probisyon ng RA 10699. Iminungkahi rin ni Estrada ang pagbibigay ng P2 milyon sa gold medalists sa Asian Para Games at pagtaas ng kasalukuyang P150,000 incentive sa P300,000 para sa mga makakamit ng gintong medalya sa ASEAN Para Games. Hangad din niya na madoble ang cash incentives para sa mga silver at bronze medalists sa Asian Para Games at ASEAN Para Games mula sa kasalukuyang halaga.