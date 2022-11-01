Press Release

November 19, 2022 Gatchalian on Library and Information Services Month: Create Philippine Online Library As the country observes the Library and Information Services Month this November, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing for the creation of the Philippine Online Library to ensure that learning materials remain pandemic-proof. Gatchalian proposed the creation of the Philippine Online Library in Senate Bill No. 477 or the Philippine Online Library Act. Under the proposed measure, the Department of Education (DepEd) shall create a digital copy of all textbooks and reference books it deems necessary for public education. These books shall be compiled in the Philippine Online Library, which shall be jointly managed by the DepEd and the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). To complement the Philippine Online Library, the proposed measure also allows the DepEd to utilize additional materials from the National Library of the Philippines, which should be representative of Filipino culture and literature. The DepEd shall also be allowed to add other materials it deems necessary for expanding learning opportunities. Gatchalian recalled learners' dependence on printed modules when distance learning was implemented because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, a commissioned survey by the World Bank on low-income households revealed that 95.5% used paper-based learning modules and materials despite the availability of digital learning materials and platforms such as the DepEd Commons. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education also pointed to the role of digital education tools in helping learners catch up and bridge learning gaps caused by school disruptions. By making libraries pandemic-proof, learners can access a broader range of textbooks and materials, while teachers can reach out to marginalized learners, Gatchalian added. "Sa Philippine Online Library, matitiyak natin na magkakaroon ang mga mag-aaral at mga guro ng access sa mas maraming mga aklat. Sa ganitong paraan, matitiyak natin na magpapatuloy ang edukasyon makaranas man tayo ng kalamidad o mga sakuna," said Gatchalian. Gatchalian itinutulak ang paglikha ng Philippine Online Library Habang ipinagdiriwang ng bansa ang Library and Information Services Month ngayong buwan, itinulak naman ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang paglikha sa isang Philippine Online Library upang matiyak na nananatiling "pandemic-proof" ang mga aklat at iba pang learning materials. Iminungkahi ni Gatchalian ang paglikha ng Philippine Online Library sa Senate Bill No. 477 o ang Philippine Online Library Act. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, gagawa ang Department of Education (DepEd) ng mga digital copies ng lahat ng textbooks at reference books na itinuturing nitong mahalaga para sa pampublikong edukasyon. Titipunin ang mga aklat na ito sa Philippine Online Library na kapwa patatakbuhin ng DepEd at ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Papayagan din ng panukalang batas na gamitin ng DepEd ang dagdag na mga materyales mula sa National Library of the Philippines na kumakatawan sa kultura at panitikang Pilipino. Papayagan din ang DepEd na magdagdag ng mga materyales na sa tingin nito ay makakapagpalawig sa kaalaman ng mga mag-aaral. Inalala ni Gatchalian na noong magpatupad ng distance learning dahil sa pandemya ng COVID-19, karamihan sa mga mag-aaral ay gumamit ng printed modules. Noong 2021, lumabas sa isang survey na kinomisyon ng World Bank sa mga low-income households na mahigit siyamnapu't limang (95.5) porsyento ang gumamit ng mga printed modules bagama't meron namang mga digital learning materials at platforms tulad ng DepEd Commons. Dagdag pa ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education, mahalaga ang magiging papel ng mga digital education tools upang maiwasan ang learning loss o pag-urong ng kaalaman dahil sa mga pagkaantala ng pasok. Sa pamamagitan din ng mga pandemic-proof na mga aklatan, magkakaroon ang mga mag-aaral ng mas malawak na access sa mga textbooks at materials. "Sa Philippine Online Library, matitiyak natin na magkakaroon ang mga mag-aaral at mga guro ng access sa mas maraming mga aklat. Sa ganitong paraan, matitiyak natin na magpapatuloy ang edukasyon makaranas man tayo ng kalamidad o mga sakuna," ani Gatchalian.