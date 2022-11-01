Press Release

November 21, 2022 Gatchalian: Only less than 2% of public schools have free public Wi-Fi Five years after the enactment of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act (Republic Act No. 10929), only 1.8% of public schools nationwide have access to free public Wi-Fi. Senator Win Gatchalian flagged this during his interpellation of the proposed 2023 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). He also urged the department to ensure that it would hit its target in rolling out internet connection in public places, including educational institutions. "Our learners are the ones who will greatly benefit from this because it will improve the flow of information, especially for our poorest constituents," said Gatchalian. Based on the Free Public Wi-Fi Dashboard, only 860 public schools or 1.8% of the country's 47,421 public schools have free public Wi-Fi as of September 2, 2022. The Free Public Wi-Fi Dashboard further reveals that the number of public schools has been dwindling since October 2021 when there were only 1,190 (2.5%) public schools with free public Wi-Fi. This further decreased to 945 (2%) by January of this year. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic emphasized the country's digital divide, especially as the shift to distance learning pointed to the need for accessible and reliable internet connection. According to a 2021 survey by the World Bank on low-income households, only 40% have access to the internet. The same survey also revealed that 95.5% of these households used paper-based learning modules and materials. Under the proposed 2023 national budget, P2.5 billion was earmarked for the implementation of Republic Act No. 10929. Earlier this year, Gatchalian filed Proposed Senate Resolution No. 59, which seeks a Senate review on the implementation of the Free Internet Access in Public Places Act and the Open Distance Learning Act (Republic Act No. 10650). Republic Act No. 10929 was enacted to provide free internet access to internet service in public places nationwide. It also aims to provide free Wi-Fi internet access in public basic education institutions, alternative learning system centers, State universities and colleges, and Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) technology institutions, among others. Gatchalian: Mga pampublikong paaralan na may libreng Wi-Fi wala pang dalawang porsyento Limang taon matapos maisabatas ang Free Internet Access in Public Places Act o ang Republic Act No. 10929, nasa 1.8 porsyento lamang ng mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa ang may libreng Wi-Fi. Ito ang pinuna ni Senador Win Gatchalian sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang pondo ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT). Hinimok din niya ang kagawaran na tiyaking maaabot nito ang itinakdang target sa paglalagay ng libreng internet sa mga pampublikong lugar, kabilang na ang mga paaralan. "Ang ating mga mag-aaral ang makikinabang dito dahil paiigtingin nito ang pagdaloy ng impormasyon, lalo na para sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa naitala noong Setyembre 2, 2022 ng Free Public Wi-Fi Dashboard, 860 lamang sa 47,421 na mga pampublikong paaralan sa bansa ang may libreng Wi-Fi. Lumalabas din sa Free Public Wi-Fi Dashboard na patuloy ang pagbaba ng bilang ng mga pampublikong paaralan na may libreng Wi-Fi mula noong Oktubre 2021. Noong panahong iyon, nasa 1,190 o 2.5 porsyento ng mga pampublikong paaralan ang may libreng Wi-Fi. Lalo itong bumaba sa 945 noong Enero 2022. Sinabi ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education kung paano nabigyang diin ng pandemya ng COVID-19 ang digital divide, lalo na noong ipatupad ang distance learning kung saan kinailangan ang maayos at mabilis na internet. Ayon sa isang survey ng World Bank noong 2021 sa mga sambahayang nangangailangan, 40 porsyento lamang ang may access sa internet. Lumabas din sa naturang survey na 95.5 porsyento ng mga naturang sambahayan ay gumamit ng mga papel na modules at learning materials. Sa ilalim ng panukalang national budget para sa 2023, 2.5 bilyong piso ang nakalaan para sa pagpapatupad ng Republic Act No. 10929. Samanatala, inihain ni Gatchalian ngayong taon ang Proposed Senate Resolution No. 59 upang repasuhin ng Senado ang pagpapatupad ng Free Internet Access in Public Places Act at sa Open Distance Learning Act (Republic Act No. 10650). Layunin ng Republic Act No. 10929 na maglagay ng libreng internet sa mga pampublikong lugar. Layon din ng panukalang batas na maglagay ng libreng Wi-Fi sa mga pampublikong paaralan, mga alternative learning system centers, State Universities and Colleges, Technical Education and Skills Authority (TESDA) technology institutions, at iba pa.