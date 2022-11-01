LAPID RESO CONGRATULATES KYLIE VERZOSA FOR WINNING BEST ACTRESS IN DISTINCTIVE INTERNATIONAL ARAB FESTIVALS AWARDS 2022

PINUNO Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid filed Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 314 congratulating Filipina Kylie Fausto Verzosa who was hailed Best Actress at the 2022 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) for her performance in the movie The Housemaid.

The beauty queen-turned-actress nabbed the best actress award for her exemplary portrayal of the character "Daisy" in the Filipino adaptation of the 2010 South Korean thriller of the same name, The Housemaid, which tells the story of a maid who was hired by a rich family to take care of their daughter.

Under P.S. Res. No. 314, Lapid recognized the outstanding performance of Verzosa and noted that it "deserves high praise and commendation for bringing honor and pride to our country by showing the world that the Filipino prowess in the art of acting can compete on a global level."

"Dapat lang na bigyang parangal ang mga aktor gaya ni Kylie Verzosa sa kanilang mga pambihirang pagganap na nagpapakita sa buong mundo ng husay at galing ng mga Pilipino sa sining ng pag-arte. Ang ipinapakitang de-kalidad at namumukod-tanging pagganap ng ating mga aktor at aktres ay karapat dapat na kilalanin dahil sa kanilang mga naiuwing karangalan sa bansa sa pamamagitan ng pagkakamit ng mga prestihiyosong awards," Lapid said.

According to its website, the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) is a "unique and prestigious annual red carpet and awards ceremony which honors distinguished personalities from both the Arab and international world, in recognition of their annual achievements and contributions towards committees and society's betterment."