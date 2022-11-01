Press Release

November 23, 2022 Jinggoy commends Filipino chess prodigies, boxer-medalists in ASBC Asian championships IN recognition of their remarkable achievements in international competitions that brought great honor and pride to the country, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks Senate commendation for the latest batch of achievers in the field of sports. Estrada, on Monday, filed Senate Resolution Nos. 309 commending and congratulating Tokyo Olympics silver medalists Carlo Paalam and Nesthy Petecio and Hergie Bacyadan for bagging medals in the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships recently held in Amman, Jordan. Paalam won the gold medal in the Bantamweight men's 54-kg division while Petecio and Bacyadan both claimed bronze medals in the Featherweight women's 57-kg and Middleweight women's 75-kg divisions respectively. "The valiant efforts and successes of Paalam, Petecio, and Bacyadan in the continental tilt proved yet again the exceptional caliber, resilience, and grit of our Filipino athletes alongside the world's best," Estrada said. Their performance and victories in the international arena, Estrada added, uplifted the image of the Philippines and reinforced the country's standing as a celebrated boxing powerhouse. "The outstanding achievements of our Filipino boxers can motivate and inspire the younger generation to immerse themselves in sports to develop discipline, perseverance, and commitment to excellence - all positive qualities that are important in nation-building," he said. Estrada likewise introduced Senate Resolution No. 308 extolling the exemplary performance of the National Youth Chess Team for bringing home the overall championship title at the 2022 Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships in Bangkok, Thailand last November 12. "The chess prodigies embody the bright future of Philippine sports, whose world-class talent should be nurtured and further developed through adequate support to grassroots and amateur sports programs," the senator said. "The junior chess champions and grandmasters-in-the-making stand as good role models for their fellow Filipinos to encourage them to take up sports that foster self-discipline, teamwork, and excellence," Estrada added. The youth delegation hauled a total of 32 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze medals in the individual and team categories of the regional tilt which was participated in by almost 200 players from 12 countries. They also secured several world titles such as Woman International Master, FIDE Master, Woman FIDE Master, and candidate masters from the event. Pinoy chess prodigies, boxer-medalists sa ASBC Asian championships pinapurihan ni Jinggoy BILANG pagkilala sa kanilang tagumpay sa mga nilahukang internasyonal na kompetisyon na nagdulot ng malaking karangalan sa bansa, pinapurihan ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada sa Senado ang pangkat ng mga atletang nakapaghakot ng medalya kamakailan lang. Inihain noong Lunes ni Estrada ang Senate Resolution Nos. 309 na nagbibigay pagkilala at papuri sa mga silver medalists ng Tokyo Olympics na sina Carlo Paalam at Nesthy Petecio, pati na rin si Hergie Bacyadan para sa kanilang panalo sa ginanap na Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships sa Amman, Jordan. Naipanalo ni Paalam ang gintong medalya sa Bantamweight men's 54-kg division habang sina Petecio at Bacyadan ay parehong nakakuha ng bronze medals sa Featherweight women's 57-kg at Middleweight women's 75-kg divisions. "Ang ipinamalas nila Paalam, Petecio at Bacyadan na katapangan at pagsusumikap na mapagtagumpayan ang kanilang laban sa continental tilt ay patunay ng pambihirang kalibre, katatagan, at kumpiyansya ng ating mga Pilipinong atleta kahanay ang mga pinakamahusay sa mundo," sabi ni Estrada. Ang nakamit nilang mga tagumpay sa international arena, dagdag ni Estrada, ay nagpapataas ng imahe ng Pilipinas at nagpatibay sa katayuan ng bansa na kinikilalang isang boxing powerhouse. "Ang mga natatanging tagumpay ng mga boksingerong Pinoy ay maaaring nag-uudyok at nagbibigay ng inspirasyon sa mga nakababatang henerasyon na magpursige sa palakasan upang bumuo ng disiplina, tiyaga, at kahusayan - lahat ng positibong katangian na mahalaga sa pagbuo ng bansa," aniya. Pinapapupurihan rin ni Estrada sa kanyang Senate Resolution No. 308 ang pagkakapanalo ng National Youth Chess Team ng Pilipinas sa 2022 Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championships sa Bangkok, Thailand noong Nobyembre 12. "Ang chess prodigies ay nagpapahiwatig ng magandang hinaharap ng Philippine sports, na ang pagkakaroon ng mga world-class na talento ay dapat pangalagaan at paunlarin pa sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng sapat na suporta sa grassroots at amateur sports programs," sabi ng senador. "Ang mga junior chess champions at grandmasters-in-the-making ay mga magandang huwaran para sa kanilang mga kapwa Pilipino upang makapanghikayat pa ng iba na sumabak rin sa pampalakasan na nagtataguyod ng disiplina sa sarili, pagtutulungan ng magkakasama, at kahusayan," dagdag ni Estrada. Ang koponan ng kabataang lumahok sa nasabing kumpetisyon ay humakot ng kabuuang 32 ginto, 27 pilak at 21 bronze na medalya sa individual at team categories of na nilahukan ng halos 200 manlalaro mula sa 12 bansa. Nakakuha rin sila ng ilang world titles tulad ng Woman International Master, FIDE Master, Woman FIDE Master, at candidate masters mula sa event.