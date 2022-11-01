|
Press Release
November 23, 2022
2022 GALING POOK AWARDES HONORED IN LAPID RESO
Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid filed a resolution recognizing ten outstanding Local Government Units who were honored at the 29th annual Galing Pook awards yesterday, November 22.
In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 316, Lapid credited the LGUs for their excellence and unrelenting commitment to good governance and stellar leadership practice.
Lapid stated that by honoring these LGUs and their initiatives, it reaffirms the Philippine Senate's position as supporters of good governance, innovation, and patriotism while accelerating social progress, and nurturing complete human liberation.
"We are one with the Galing Pook Awards in honoring these laudable initiatives that benefit the entire nation," Lapid said.
Among this year's Galing Pook awardees are the following:
1. Libertad Antique, for their Libertad Fish Forever Savings Club;
"Kumpiyansa ako na ang mga natatanging programa ng mga LGU na kinikilala sa Galing Pook awards ay walang alinlangang gagawing mas matatag at maunlad ang kanilang mga komunidad. Bukod pa rito, siguradong makakapagbigay kamalayan at inspirasyon ito sa iba pang mga lokal na pamahalaan at komunidad upang pataasin ang antas ng kanilang pamamahala at iba pang mga kasanayan upang maging mas mabisa at epektibong mga lider," the senator added.
The Galing Pook recipients are chosen from a pool of local governing bodies and their creative initiatives around the country. Their programs are assessed based on the impact they have on the community as a whole, promoting and encouraging people's participation, empowerment, innovation, transferability and sustainability, and effectiveness of program service delivery. They are evaluated through a rigorous multilevel screening process based on successful results.
The award-giving body was founded on October 21, 1993, as a pioneer program that seeks for and honors avant-garde methods used by local government units across the country. Finalists from LGUs with noteworthy efforts are carefully chosen, and winners are honored at a renowned award event.
