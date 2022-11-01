Press Release

November 23, 2022 2022 GALING POOK AWARDES HONORED IN LAPID RESO Pinuno Senator Manuel "Lito" M. Lapid filed a resolution recognizing ten outstanding Local Government Units who were honored at the 29th annual Galing Pook awards yesterday, November 22. In filing Senate Resolution (P.S. Res.) No. 316, Lapid credited the LGUs for their excellence and unrelenting commitment to good governance and stellar leadership practice. Lapid stated that by honoring these LGUs and their initiatives, it reaffirms the Philippine Senate's position as supporters of good governance, innovation, and patriotism while accelerating social progress, and nurturing complete human liberation. "We are one with the Galing Pook Awards in honoring these laudable initiatives that benefit the entire nation," Lapid said. Among this year's Galing Pook awardees are the following: 1. Libertad Antique, for their Libertad Fish Forever Savings Club;

2. The Provincial Government of Basilan for Advancing and Sustaining Good Governance and Community Actions towards Resiliency and Empowerment;

3. Iloilo City for their "I-BIKE" Program, promoting and developing the Iloilo City Bike Culture;

4. The Municipality of Itbayat, Batanes for "Yaru: A Whole-Community Approach Towards Disaster Management";

5. The Provincial Government of Bataan for their Bataan Public-Private Partnership Programs;

6. Brgy. Cayabu of Tanay, Rizal, for the From Black to Green: Fishponds, Eco-Tourism and Full Employment Program;

7. The Municipality of Alcala, Cagayan for the Green Wall of Alcala

8. Goa, Camarines Sur for their TUCAD Program, Trekking to Unlock Community Ailments and Difficulties;

9. Biñan, Laguna for their project entitled "Balik-Biñan: Tourism Development through Heritage Conservation"; and

10. The Municipality of Piddig, Ilocos Norte for their program "Basta Piddigueño, AgriHenyo: Consolidated Farm Production System. "Kumpiyansa ako na ang mga natatanging programa ng mga LGU na kinikilala sa Galing Pook awards ay walang alinlangang gagawing mas matatag at maunlad ang kanilang mga komunidad. Bukod pa rito, siguradong makakapagbigay kamalayan at inspirasyon ito sa iba pang mga lokal na pamahalaan at komunidad upang pataasin ang antas ng kanilang pamamahala at iba pang mga kasanayan upang maging mas mabisa at epektibong mga lider," the senator added. The Galing Pook recipients are chosen from a pool of local governing bodies and their creative initiatives around the country. Their programs are assessed based on the impact they have on the community as a whole, promoting and encouraging people's participation, empowerment, innovation, transferability and sustainability, and effectiveness of program service delivery. They are evaluated through a rigorous multilevel screening process based on successful results. The award-giving body was founded on October 21, 1993, as a pioneer program that seeks for and honors avant-garde methods used by local government units across the country. Finalists from LGUs with noteworthy efforts are carefully chosen, and winners are honored at a renowned award event.