Press Release

November 28, 2022 REVILLA: TIME TO REVIEW PAY RAISE FOR GOVERNMENT WORKERS In line with his commitment to champion the welfare of government workers who selflessly devote their service to the nation, Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. has been studying already the feasibility of providing a raise on the current salaries being received by government employees. This is even before several public sector unions called for an increase in the minimum salary of government workers to P33,000 per month. "Nararapat lamang na tingnan natin muli kung sapat pa ba ang natatanggap ng mga kawani ng ating gobyerno lalo na at tuloy-tuloy ang pagtaas ng presyo ng mga pangunahing bilihin. Sa susunod na taon, last tranche na ng umento sa sahod nila. Kaya naman dapat nating bisitahin at rebisahin muli ito," Revilla said. Revilla who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation sought the comment of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) in relation to the possibility of a wage hike. The DBM then released an official statement stating that it would require legislative action to increase the current salary of the nation's government workforce. Revilla, who was the author and sponsor of the Salary Standardization Law of 2019, committed to once again sponsor the legislation if the study will turn to be feasible. "If tax is the lifeblood of our economy, government workers are the backbone of our bureaucracy. Our government is only as strong and effective as the people who work in it. Kaya suportahan natin sila sa pamamagitan ng pagwasto sa sweldo nila na akma at napapanahon," the veteran lawmaker remarked. While the measure is being studied, Revilla has filed Senate Bill No. 1406 seeking to increase the Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (PERA) granted to government employees. PERA is a subsidy granted to all government workers as a form of assistance to help them make ends meet in the face of dire economic conditions. The original intent of the PERA in the early 1990s was as an emergency allowance to serve as a buffer against the rising prices of basic commodities due to oil price hikes and instability in the Middle East. "Unfortunately, with the worsening economic conditions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and gasoline, I believe the current amount at P2,000 is already insufficient and needs to be adjusted," said the solon. When enacted, the economic relief allowance will be increased from P2,000 to P4,000.