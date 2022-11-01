Press Release

November 29, 2022 CO-SPONSORSHIP SPEECH Committee Report No. 13 - Naturalization of Justin Donta Brownlee Good afternoon Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: It is my honor and privilege to co-sponsor House Bill No. 6224 taking into consideration Senate Bill No. 1336 filed by this representation under Committee Report No. 13, a measure which will grant Philippine citizenship to Mr. Justin Donta Brownlee. Born on April 23, 1988 in Georgia, USA, Mr. Brownlee first arrived in the Philippines in 2016 as a basketball recruit of the Philippine Basketball Association. He travelled across the globe and easily bounced his way to every Filipino's hearts. He was invited to become an import of the best PBA team, my team, Barangay Ginebra. Mr. Brownlee was so well loved that the residents of the Brgy. Ginebra invited him to play for them again...and again...and again. They could not get enough of him and he was treated like their own. In such a short span of time, Mr. Brownlee has been awarded a two-time Best Import trophy, an achievement that only the best of the best can attain. Indeed, Mr. Brownlee has exhibited his high basketball IQ. This resulted to five (5) PBA titles for my beloved Ginebra team. Authoring and co-sponsoring a naturalization bill in favor of a very humble individual like Mr. Brownlee is more than an honor for a legislator like me. His humility has endeared him not only to the Filipino basketball fans but to the Filipino nation, especially the One Ginebra Nation. He has chosen to raise the Philippine flag to represent the country in the international arena by choice and more importantly, without any reservation. It is not just his love for basketball and his astounding performance that makes Mr. Brownlee an inspiration to us as basketball fans. During the Committee hearing of the Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Mr. Brownlee, without any hesitation, expressed his intention to join the government in its anti-drug campaign and the AFP Reserve Force should he be granted Philippine citizenship. With these qualities Mr. President, it is this representation's humble opinion that Mr. Brownlee is truly a Filipino by heart as he has shown love for the country, a quality that makes one more than qualified to be granted Philippine citizenship. The grant of his citizenship will make us one step closer from having our own version of a Dream Team that will represent and win for our country in international basketball tournaments. Thus, I urge my colleagues, Ginebra fans or not, to support the passage of this measure. Thank you and good afternoon again, Mr. President.