Press Release

November 29, 2022 Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva's Sponsorship Speech for Senate Resolution No.285 - Resolution Congratulating and Commending Chess Prodigy Bince Rafael Operiano for Winning the Sixth Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship in Bangkok, Thailand Mr. President: It is my honor to give commendation to our eight-year-old chess prodigy, Bince Rafael Operiano, who emerged as the champion in the 6th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand last November 12, 2022. His talent and skills in this mind sport were discovered at a very young age. When he was six years old, he won the National Age Chess Group Championship - Kiddie Category in Albay. He also won the Boys Under 9 category of the National Youth and Schools Chess Championships Grand Finals in Dapitan City, Zamboanga del Norte last September 2022. Operiano's victory in the international tournament is a testament to the exceptional talent and global excellence in sports of young Filipino athletes. Magagaling po talaga ang mga kabataang Pilipino sa larangan ng sports, Mr. President. Pero nakakalungkot po na kailangan nilang dumaan sa matinding hirap para lamang mabigyan ng pagkakataong makipagtunggali sa mga manlalaro sa ibang bansa. Operiano's family had to solicit for plane tickets and other expenses for this competition. Operiano and his father even had to spend three days at the airport while waiting for the plane ticket sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). As a fellow athlete, this representation fully supports the need for a higher budget for sports development and for our athletes. Kaya po sinuportahan natin ang increase ng budget ng PSC para sa susunod na taon. If you recall, Mr. President, the PSC's budget in 2022 was only Php725.238 million while its budget for 2023, per our Third Reading version of the General Appropriations Bill, is Php 2.327 billion. Chess prodigy Operiano's outstanding performance has brought immense pride and inspiration to the Filipino people, and thus merits honor and recognition. Thank you, Mr. President, and God bless.