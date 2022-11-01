Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva's Sponsorship Speech for Senate Resolution No. 287 - Resolution Recognizing and Congratulating Rafael "Paeng" Nepomuceno for his Outstanding Performance at the Asian Seniors Championships

Mr. President:

From our youngest athletes to a master athlete in the field of Bowling - Filipino bowler and coach, Paeng Nepomuceno added another medal to his long list of feats by taking home the gold medal at the Asian Seniors Championships held recently in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 12, 2022. He scored an impressive 1264 points as he topped the men's singles 65 and up competition. Mapapa-sana all ka na lang, Mr. President.

Widely considered as one of the greatest international bowlers of all time, Nepomuceno is a six-time world champion and has been honored by the Guinness World Records four times for being the youngest tenpin bowling world champion at the 1976 Bowling World Cup), for most wins of the tenpin bowling world cup (1976, 1980, 1992, and 1996), and twice for the most tenpin bowling titles.

His talent, discipline, sportsmanship, and longevity continue to be a source of pride for the country and proves why he is a living legend in the sport of bowling and one of the greatest Filipino athletes of all time.

Thank you, Mr. President, and God bless.