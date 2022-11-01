Press Release

November 29, 2022 Senator Mark Villar pushes for 13th-Month Pay of Government Job Orders and Contract of Service Senator Mark A. Villar recently filed Senate Bill No. 1528 or the 13th Month Pay Law for Contractual and Job Order Personnel to provide benefits to all government workers. "Contractual workers (COS) and job order (JO) personnel play a vital role in government service. They fulfill their duties diligently and passionately comparable to permanent government employees. Notwithstanding, they are not entitled to mid-year and year-end bonuses, such as the 13th-month pay, among other benefits," Sen. Villar said in his explanatory note. JOs and COS government employees do not receive benefits such as mid-year and year-end-bonus received by regular or permanent government employees. "During my tenure as DPWH Secretary, I have seen the government employees' need for this benefit. Now as a Senator, I have proposed a bill that gives a mandatory 13th-month pay to our national and local government workers," Villar said. Under the proposed bill, it mandates the payment of 13th-month pay to all government employees regardless of their employment status. Whether contractual or job order personnel shall be entitled to 13th-month pay every year. "In light of the persistent rise in the inflation rate, which led to an extraordinary increase in prices of food, fuel, and other commodities, Filipino workers, including contractual and job order personnel of the government face greater hardships in their lives. Contractual and job order personnel lack security of tenure," he added. Senator Mark emphasized in Senate Bill No. 1528, the minimum amount available for contractual and job order personnel shall not be less than one-half of the monthly salary by the employees based on their current contract with the government. "Passing such a proposal should be a priority while there is still time left. This is our way of recognizing their notable contribution and their service to the government. This is our appreciation for their hard work, and sacrifice and for ensuring that the government is able to provide programs to our people throughout the year," Sen. Villar pointed out. This is in line with the recent issuance of the Commission on Audit (COA) and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) extending their services of COS and JO workers until December 31, 2024. It is expected that 642,000 non-permanent government workers will benefit once the proposed bill is passed into law by the upper and lower chamber of Congress. 13th-Month Pay para sa JO at Contract of Service, isinulong ni Senator Mark Villar Isinulong ni Senador Mark A. Villar ang Senate Bill No. 1528 o ang 13th Month Pay Law for Contractual and Job Order Personnel na naglalayon mabigyan ng benepisyo ang lahat ng mga manggagawa sa gobyerno. "Contractual workers (COS) and job order (JO) personnel play a vital role in government service. They fulfill their duties diligently and passionately comparable to permanent government employees. Notwithstanding, they are not entitled to mid-year and year-end bonuses, such as the 13th-month pay, among other benefits." saad ni Senador Villar sa explanatory note. Ang mga JOs at kontraktwal sa pamahalaan ay hindi nakakatanggap ng benepisyo tulad ng mid-year at year-end-bonus na natatanggap ng mga regular o permanenteng empleyado sa pamahalaan. "Sa aking panunungkulan bilang Kalihim ng DPWH, nakita ko na ang panggangailan na ito ng mga empleyado. Kaya ngayon bilang Senador, naghain ako ng panukalang batas na nagbibigay ng 13th month pay sa mga manggagawa natin sa pambansa at lokal na gobyerno," diin ni Villar. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, layon nito na mabigyan ng 13th-month pay ang lahat ng mga kawani ng gobyerno anuman ang estado ng kanilang trabaho. "In light of the persistent rise in the inflation rate, which led to an extraordinary increase in prices of food, fuel, and other commodities, Filipino workers, including contractual and job order personnel of the government face greater hardships in their lives. Contractual and job order personnel lack security of tenure," dagdag nito. Binigyan diin ni Senador Mark na base sa Senate Bill No. 1528, ang minimum na maaaring makuha para sa mga JO at kontraktwal ay hindi bababa sa kalahati ng kanilang buwanang kita. "Ang pagpasa ng naturang panukala ay dapat gawing prayoridad habang may natitira pang panahon. Ito ay upang masuklian ang hindi matatawarang kontribusyon at serbisyo ng mga JO sa ating pamahalaan. Munting pasasalamat lamang sa kanilang sipag, sakripisyo at pagsisiguro na naibibigay ng gobyerno ang mga programa sa mga kababayan natin sa buong taon." aniya ni Villar. Nakaakma ang panukalang batas na ito base sa inilabas kamakailan na Joint Circular No. 2 ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) at Commission on Audit (COA) na nagpapalawig ng serbisyo ng mga JO at COS sa pamahalaan hanggang Disyembre ng 2024. Tinatayang nasa 642,000 na mga hindi permanenteng empleyado ng gobyerno ang maaaring makatanggap kung maipasa sa mataas at mababang kapulungan ng Kongreso ang nasabing panukalang batas.