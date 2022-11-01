Press Release

November 30, 2022 BOOK ON BUILDING SUSTAINABLE PH BY POE LLAMANZARES LAUNCHED A book that provides an illuminating beam of hope to the country's pursuit of a sustainable future for all Filipinos amid increasing challenges and vulnerabilities was launched Tuesday (Nov. 29) evening in ceremonies at the historic Manila Hotel. Titled "A Sustainable Future," the 214-page book authored by climate change and sustainability specialist Dr. Brian Poe Llamanzares offers an optimistic and holistic perspective to stakeholders in collectively understanding and addressing the entire range of issues in building sustainability. Delivering keynote speeches were Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Senate basic education committee chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian, and former Ateneo School of Government dean Antonio La Vina. A Columbia University graduate, the author elucidates in clearcut terms in his book the three main pillars of sustainability: resource management, renewable energy and disaster resilience. He then adeptly relates them to the Philippine context, with keen insights and propositions. Poe Llamanzares said, "It is crystal-clear that the biggest threat to our country now is climate vulnerability. Whether it's a supertyphoon taking lives or a drought destroying our agricultural economy, the toll climate change takes on our country is quite severe. We must do what it takes to save our country and prepare for the future." Giving their respective forewords for the book were Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who also congratulated the author in a video message played at the launch; Legarda; Gatchalian; and La Vina. "I share his (Brian's) expert opinion that securing the right kind of urban infrastructure requires having a good grasp of what cities presently need and forecasting what these needs may transform into in the future," Zubiri wrote in his foreword. Meanwhile, Legarda said, "Brian Poe Llamanzares delves into the interconnectedness of sustainability issues--from the repercussions of destructive fishing methods to developing resilient urban infrastructure and strengthening the country's disaster risk reduction efforts. He creates an action-oriented approach to climate and sustainability which sets this book apart from other scholarships." Gatchalian pointed out, "Its concise, data-driven format makes the book a worthwhile read for a wide audience, from sustainability experts to casual advocates for climate justice. Its accessible content will make it a catalyst for fruitful discussions on sustainable change and climate governance in many circles." La Vina said, "The planet and the Philippines are on fire and under water but we are not helpless, as Brian shows quite well in this book. I encourage everyone, especially young people and decision makers, not only to read it but also to take the next step and act." Poe Llamanzares studied across the globe and completed various academic programs including Global Strategic Leadership at Wharton, Energy Innovation and Emerging Technologies at Stanford University, Evaluating Social Programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Leadership in Crises at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Conference Diplomacy and Multilateral Negotiations at the United Nations in Geneva. The author currently chairs the Panday Bayanihan foundation established in honor of National Artist Fernando Poe Jr. with the mission of assisting Filipino communities in times of crises. At the same time, he serves as chief of staff to the Office of Sen. Grace Poe. In presenting his work to the public, Poe Llamanzares paid tribute to his grandfather FPJ, whose values and contributions inspired him to finish the book just a few weeks before the 18th death anniversary of the "King of Philippine Movies" on Dec. 14. Published by the Manila Bulletin Publishing Corporation, "A Sustainable Future" will be circulated nationwide. Orders may also be placed through Gian at 09081227666.