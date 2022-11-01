|
Press Release
December 1, 2022
Poe on beep cards
The Department of Transportation should explain the scarcity of beep cards that burdens our people using trains.
The time spent lining up for every single-journey ticket is a moment wasted for our already weary commuters.
The department should also shed light on reports that many have resorted to buying the cards online at a steeper price.
The lack of beep cards is a step backward to our goal to digitalize our transportation payment scheme as a safer and convenient mode.
We have allocated billions for the development and modernization of our railways system. Our people must feel the fruits of their hard-earned taxes.
|
Saturday, December 3
Friday, December 2
Thursday, December 1