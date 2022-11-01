Poe on beep cards

The Department of Transportation should explain the scarcity of beep cards that burdens our people using trains.

The time spent lining up for every single-journey ticket is a moment wasted for our already weary commuters.

The department should also shed light on reports that many have resorted to buying the cards online at a steeper price.

The lack of beep cards is a step backward to our goal to digitalize our transportation payment scheme as a safer and convenient mode.

We have allocated billions for the development and modernization of our railways system. Our people must feel the fruits of their hard-earned taxes.