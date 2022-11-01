STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON JUSTICE SECRETARY REMULLA ORDERING NBI TO PROBE ALLEGED HUMAN TRAFFICKING SCHEME

This is of course very welcome as we really have to address the problem of trafficking on all fronts. As the lead convenor of the IACAT, the DOJ is well-positioned to look into this particular case of Pinoys being victimized into participating in scamming activities in Myanmar.

Dati na nating nakatrabaho ang NBI pagdating sa paglalantad ng mga taong sangkot sa "pastillas scam". Kaya umaasa akong magiging mabunga rin ang pagtutulungan ng ahensya at ng Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality sa pagsugpo dito sa bagong modus ng human trafficking.

We cannot allow or afford the social and psychological consequences of lax border management, trafficking, and traumatic events endured by our OFWs.