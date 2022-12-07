Press Release

December 7, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF INTERPELLATION

Senator Risa Hontiveros with Beijing Ambassador Jaime FlorCruz during Commission on Appointments Confirmation Hearing

December 7, 2022 Senator Risa Hontiveros: Ambassador, according to your profile you studied, worked and travelled in China for more than 40 years, and reported extensively on the country as a journalist since 1980. You are also considered the dean of the foreign press corps in Beijing, being the longest-serving foreign correspondent in China to date, as well one of the world's most respected China watchers. You also hold a degree in Chinese history from Peking University. Interestingly, you were also known as a vocal opponent of a previous regime during your college days, during which you found yourself stranded in China, after the then president suspended the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus and rounded up hundreds of his opponents and critics. Some might say it is ironic that, having been, in effect, exiled by the father, you have now accepted an appointment under the son. What are your thoughts and feelings about that? Amb. Florcruz: There are reasons for everything, and I went to China because I loved the Philippines. I wanted to serve the Philippines. I stayed in China for the same reason and I'm taking up this position, this nomination, which is to serve the country and I'm very privileged be of public service. I've never served in a public position in the Philippines and so I am very honored and privileged to take this up, again, to serve the country. Hontiveros: Well, who can argue with love? So now to few policy questions that the committee trusts that you will answer this afternoon and in your work in the years ahead based on that same spirit of love. On stability in the region, given the depth of your knowledge of the political situation in China. How do you think can we engage meaningfully with progressives and any moderates within the Chinese government to ensure stability in the region and arrive at a a fair and equitable settlement vis-a-vis our territorial dispute in the West Philippine and South China Seas? Amb. Florcruz: I believe that China will change because it is in their interest, not because we told them, not because anyone tells them or lectures them. I think that we've seen that in Chinese history. The Chinese are a very proud nation. They have a long civilization and they will evolve in the way that is good for themsevles, and so I believe that we as a neighbor should engage with China, wish them well whenever they are doing well because a stable China is good for the Philippines. The worst case scenario in the Philippines is when China gets into a chaotic period which we have seen before. We should encourage the positive moves that China makes. In my role as the Ambassador in China, I would like to promote people to people relations. The new President Ferdinand Marcos Jr a month or so ago made this point of the importance of this people to people relations and I believe that's my strength. I know China very well, I have a lot of friends in China, and I think that if we can promote cultural, sports, technological, and of course economic trade relations, we can have more stake, and China would have more stake in these bilateral relations. I wish to pursue that on the ground and of course after the bilateral relations, I wish we can promote more exchanges and engagement on fisheries, renewable energy, connectivity, which are the current government's priority in their agenda. Hontiveros: I hope that the good Ambassador's hopeful, and even optimistic, scenario that China will change actually has a possibility of materializing, especially in the context of what has been written about their great rejuvenation project, leading up to their centennial in 2049. I share the Ambassador's concerns about possible exchange in fisheries, renewable energy, connectivity, etc, but of course, it would seem that the number 1 priority of China is really its defense and security development internally and projection globally. So we'll really have to see we fit into that, and more than seeing how we fit into that, as my colleagues have already shared with the good Ambassador, really assert our place in the world, even if China still doesn't imagine us in the way that we imagine ourselves. Last question for this topic is probably related, if you would care to add anything to this.. How do we traverse the emergence of China as a global superpower and a near-peer threat the US and the rest of the West? Amb. Floricruz: By pursuing an independent foreign policy, we make this delicate balance the two powers, the two superpowers, China the rising power, and the US the status quo power. I know it's not easy, it's a delicate balance. I believe we are already beginning to do that and at the same time promoting or strengthening relations with the US. Our President is going to China for the same kind of reason which is balance our relations. We are near China so there are many good reasons to make sure that we have good relations with our neighbor. It does not mean that we will abandon our arbitral ruling award. It does not mean we will sacrifice our sovereign and territorial rights, but we just have a good neighborly relations with China, the same way that we wish to have good relations with the United States. Hontiveros: Especially for the good ambassador's affirmation that we will not and I hope ever abandon our arbitral ruling, and with that as an essential building block, seek and build, and be an honest broker in building good neighborly relations with everyone, on the basis of mutual respect. Just for my last question this afternoon, China has recently experienced problems in its real estate sector, with home buyers refusing to honor their mortgages. COVID restrictions has also caused widespread unrest in the country. So could you please provide with an update vis-a-vis recent political and economic developments in China? And lastly, recommendations as to how the Philippines can best navigate the geopolitical fallout of these events. Amb. Floricruz: You're right, China is confronting many problems that you just mentioned-- a housing bubble, a COVID restriction lockdowns that has caused enormous economic loss and disruptions in the people's lives, but I think we need to watch how China addresses those questions. It's a challenge to China's ability to adapt to this new situation. I believe that they have already begun to loosen up their restrictions regarding COVID. In many big cities they have already abandoned the lockdowns or the requirements for repeated tests, but again, China is big, and so it will only be a gradual resolution of those problems. The housing problem is the same. They wish to deflate the bubble gradually to avoid the collapse of the economy, but again, China has achieved a lot, and side by side with their achievements stand the huge challenges that they face and that's what we are seeing right now and is a big challenge to the government. The question is will they be result driven? Will they be pragmatic enough to address those problems in a way that are not disruptive to their lives but also to the lives of their neighbors like the Philippines. How do we brace ourselves? I believe that again constant engagement with China both on the ground level, people to people, as well as the top level, between our presidents, between our top leaders, I think those are essential tools. And as journalists, I think we will do our best to use all the diplomatic tools that we can to manage our very complex relations with China so that we can avoid miscalculations, misunderstandings and accidents. I think that should be our immediate goal, and that supposes a good understanding between both sides. Hontiveros: Thank you. Of course, a good understanding but always also mutual respect. It's easier for a smaller person or country to respect a bigger one; it's a bit more difficult in the opposite direction as we also experienced with China. Interesante po yung sinabi niyo na will China be pragmatic and not disruptive? Sa ating mga Asyano, we prize pragmatism also, but in the mean time, China has become a lot more powerful, which as you know better than me and so she maybe feels that she can afford to be more ideological, or aggressively push her vision, even vis-a-vis countries outside her border. I only wish na yung sinabi niyo about China loosening about COVID restrictions and maybe some other things would extend to Hong Kong, Taiwan, and let alone the Philippines, but maybe that's a little too much to wish for right now, and hindi ko naman po itatanong sa inyo, pero just to share questions in the minds of us Filipinos, as you take up your post to represent our country in Beijing. Best wishes, mabuhay po kayo.