December 7, 2022 Senate honors Kylie Verzosa for Best Actress Award in Dubai The Senate adopted a resolution congratulating Kylie Verzosa for winning the Best Actress Award at the 2022 Distinctive International Arab Festivals Award (DIAFA) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Senate Resolution Nos. 272 and 314 (Adopted Resolution No. 33) authored by Sens. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Manuel "Lito" Lapid, respectively, were unanimously adopted by senators during the plenary session Wednesday, December 7, 2022. The resolution commends Verzosa for bringing honor and pride to the country. The former Miss International 2016 nabbed the award last November 4, 2022 for her portrayal of the character "Daisy" in the Filipino adaptation of South Korean film "The Housemaid". DIAFA is an exclusive and prestigious annual red-carpet event and awards ceremony that recognizes and honors notable and distinguished international and Arab personalities for their outstanding accomplishments in their respective fields. In sponsoring the measure, Revilla said apart from the honor she brought to the country, Verzosa's portrayal provides a glimpse of the life of Filipinos in different parts of the world. "As we applaud and take our hats off to the victory of best actress Kylie Verzosa, may we also draw inspiration from her win to keep supporting the film and TV industry of our country," Revilla said. "The outstanding performance of Verzosa deserves high praise and commendation for bringing honor and pride to our country by showing the world that the Filipino prowess in the art of acting can compete on a global level," Lapid's resolution cited. Sen. Robinhood Padilla also thanked his fellow native of Baguio City, not only for lifting the country but also for giving honor to highlanders like him. Majority Leader Joel Villanueva associated himself with the accolades and praise for Verzosa, noting that her win is a testament that Filipino actors and actresses are slowly gaining recognition in the international film scene. Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros said that aside from the fact that Verzosa is one of the most beautiful beauty queens of the present time, she is also part of the legislative work of the Senate being an advocate of the mental health law. All senators were made co-authors of the adopted resolution.