Press Release

December 7, 2022 Sen. Joel Villanueva's media statements On the reported 4.5% unemployment rate for October 2022 Overall, the decrease in the country's unemployment rate from 5 percent last September to 4.5 percent in October is good news. While it is indeed good news, we still need clear plans for sustaining this positive momentum, as 1.5 million more Filipinos will be added in the labor force next year. We need to focus on improving employment in the agriculture sector, since more than half a million jobs were lost in this sector between July and October of this year. Similar to the Marcos Administration, we also believe that agriculture is the main driver for growth and employment in the country, which is why we urgently need to support this sector and industry. Aside from this, we need to continue and intensify government programs, such as trainings for in-demand jobs, to improve the quality of jobs. According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, we have 6.67 million underemployed Filipinos last October, and the labor force participation rate decreased to 64.2 percent compared to 65.2 percent last September-equivalent to almost a million discouraged workers. On the 8% inflation for November 2022 The continued rise in the price of goods is truly alarming, especially during this holiday season. Because food is one of the most important drivers of inflation, the government needs to amplify its programs to strengthen and develop the country's agricultural sector, which is the answer for achieving food security. Aside from this, we need more Kadiwa stores that would serve as the bridge between farmers and consumers without the need for middlemen. The government also needs to prepare other remedies such as targeted assistance for indigent Filipinos to alleviate the effect of inflation in their everyday needs. The combination of affordable food and assistance is our solution against inflation. On the reported 4.5% unemployment rate for October 2022 Sa pangkalahatan, magandang balita po ang pagbaba ng unemployment rate sa bansa, na nasa 4.5 percent noong Oktubre mula sa 5 percent noong Setyembre. Bagamat magandang balita ito, kailangan pa rin ng malinaw na plano upang ma-sustain ang positive momentum na ito, lalo na't may 1.5 million na paparating na mga bagong miyembro ng labor force sa susunod na taon. Kailangan din nating pagtuunan lalo ng pansin kung paano mapataas ang employment sa sektor ng agrikultura, ngayong mahigit na kalahating milyon ang nawalang trabaho sa sektor na ito mula nona Hulyo hanggang Oktubre ngayong taon. Tulad po ng Marcos Administration, naniniwala po tayo na ang agrikultura ang main driver ng pag-unlad at trabaho ng bansa, kaya kailangan po ng agarang suporta ang sektor at industriyang ito. Bukod pa rito, kailangan ding ipagpatuloy at paigtingin pa lalo ang mga programa ng gobyerno, tulad ng mga trainings sa in-demand jobs, para mapataas ang kalidad ng trabaho. Ayon po sa datos ng Philippine Statistics Authority, mayroon pong 6.67 milyong underemployed na Pilipino noong Oktubre, at bumaba po ang labor force participation rate na 64.2 percent kumpara sa 65.2 percent noong Setyembre, na katumbas ng halos 1 milyon na discouraged workers. On the 8% inflation for November 2022 Nakakabahala po ang patuloy na pagtaas ng presyo ng mga bilihin, lalo na ngayong panahon ng Pasko. Dahil pagkain pa rin ang isa sa mga pinakaimportanteng driver ng inflation, kailangang paigtingin ng gobyerno ang pagpapalakas at pagpapausbong ng sektor ng agrikultura sa bansa, na siyang sagot upang makamit natin ang food security. Maliban dito, kailangan ding maparami pa ang mga Kadiwa stores, na siyang mag-uugnay ng mga magsasaka at mga consumers, na hindi kailangan ng mga middlemen. Dapat din pong ihanda ng gobyerno ang iba pang remedyo gaya ng targeted assistance para sa mga maralitang Pilipino upang maibsan ang epekto ng inflation sa kanilang pang-araw-araw na pangangailangan. Kumbinasyon po ng murang pagkain at ayuda ang ating solusyon laban sa inflation.