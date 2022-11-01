Press Release

December 11, 2022 Gatchalian seeks to assess BOC modernization program amid smuggling issues Senator Win Gatchalian wants to assess the modernization program of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) amid the influx of smuggled products into the country. The Senate Ways and Means Committee Chairperson is leading tomorrow, December 12, an ocular inspection and walk-through of the modernization program of the agency in Port Area, Manila along with the officers and members of the Senate Tax Study and Research Office (STSRO). "Napansin natin na patuloy pa din ang pagpasok ng mga smuggled goods at kailangang matugunan ang problemang ito lalo na ngayong magpapasko at dagsa ang mga mamimili," stressed Gatchalian. He expressed optimism that the agency's ongoing modernization program would help arrest incidence of smuggling in the country. "The BOC's revenue collection performance would improve if the smuggling of various goods is effectively addressed," said Gatchalian, adding that higher budgetary allocations to finance the government's projects can be realized if revenue-collecting agencies are able to meet their target. Just recently, BOC agents have intercepted more than P63 million worth of frozen goods from Hong Kong and China. Last week, the government confiscated a cargo of 100,000 kilos of white onions which were undervalued and misdeclared as bread and pastries. The BOC has set a revenue collection target of P671.66 billion for 2022. It collected P320.5 billion at the end of May this year, based on the Department of Finance (DOF) data. A major component of the agency's modernization program focuses on transitioning from a largely manual and paper-based organization to a modernized customs agency, achieving global standards and full modernization by 2024. The modernization program also involves the integration of the Ports of Manila, Cebu, and Davao and the Manila International Container Port (MICP) to the Customs Operations Center located in the bureau's head office in Port Area, Manila. In 2021, the BOC posted a total revenue collection of P645.77 billion, a 20% rise from a total collection of P537.69 billion in the previous year. Modernisasyon ng BOC sa gitna ng mga isyu sa smuggling gustong suriin ni Gatchalian Nais masuri ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang modernization program ng Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa gitna ng pagdagsa sa bansa ng mga produktong smuggled. Pangungunahan ni Gatchalian bilang Chairperson ng Senate Ways and Means Committee bukas, Disyembre 12, ang ocular inspection at walk-through ng modernization program ng ahensya sa Port Area, Manila kasama ang mga opisyal at miyembro ng Senate Tax Study and Research Office (STSRO). "Napansin natin na patuloy pa rin ang pagpasok ng mga smuggled goods at kailangang matugunan ang problemang ito lalo na ngayong magpapasko at dagsa ang mga mamimili," giit ni Gatchalian. Sa kabila nito, nagpahayag siya ng suporta sa programang modernisasyon ng ahensya dahil makakatulong ito sa pagpigil ng smuggling sa bansa. "Magiging maganda ang pagkolekta ng kita ng BOC kung mabisang matutugunan ang pagpupuslit ng iba't ibang kalakal," sabi ni Gatchalian, at idinagdag na ang mas mataas na alokasyon sa pondo upang tustusan ang mga proyekto ng gobyerno ay maaaring maisakatuparan kung ang mga revenue-collecting agencies ay makakamit ang kanilang target. Kamakailan lamang, naharang ng mga ahente ng BOC ang mahigit P63 milyong halaga ng frozen goods mula sa Hong Kong at China. Noong nakaraang linggo rin matatandaang kinumpiska ng gobyerno ang isang kargamento na may 100,000 kilo ng puting sibuyas na misdeclared bilang tinapay at pastry. Nagtakda ang BOC ng revenue collection target na P671.66 bilyon para sa 2022. Nakakolekta ito ng P320.5 bilyon sa pagtatapos ng Mayo ngayong taon, batay sa datos ng Department of Finance (DOF). Ang isang pangunahing bahagi ng programa ng modernisasyon ng ahensya ay nakatuon sa paglipat ng kanilang operasyon mula sa manu-mano at nakabatay sa papel na organisasyon patungo sa isang modernong Customs department, para makamit ang mga pandaigdigang pamantayan at ganap na modernisasyon sa 2024. Kasama rin sa modernization program ang integrasyon ng Ports of Manila, Cebu, at Davao at Manila International Container Port (MICP) sa Customs Operations Center na matatagpuan sa punong tanggapan ng bureau sa Port Area, Manila. Noong 2021, may kabuuang koleksyon ang BOC na P645.77 bilyon, mas mataas ng 20% mula sa kabuuang koleksyon na P537.69 bilyon noong nakaraang taon.