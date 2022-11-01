Press Release

December 12, 2022 Senate adopts resolution commending Filipino athletes in 2022 international practical shooting event The Senate adopted a resolution congratulating and commending all Filipino delegates and awardees in the recently concluded 2022 International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC), Handgun World Shoot XIX in Pattaya City, Thailand. Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, author and sponsor of Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 363, said "these notable performances are proof not just of Filipino talent and skill, but also of how hard work, passion, perseverance, determination and adequate government support can all contribute to the achievement of collective and nationwide success." The IPSC is the world's largest shooting sport association and hosted the biggest practical shooting events in the world. It is the highest-level handgun match within the IPSC which was held from November 16 to December 3, 2022. The delegates from the Philippines bagged several medals from the following categories: Individual category -- seven gold medals, five silver medals, and 10 bronze; team category -- 12 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 11 bronze medals. Three Filipinos were able to secure new world records for the individual category while two Filipino teams secured new world records for team category, and five individuals were declared as shoot-off champions. "These achievements in the IPSC World Shoot XIX competition shall serve as an inspiration as well as a boost of morale to all Filipino athletes now and in the future, for them to continue and excel in sporting competitions," the resolution stated. "After years of being caught in the crossfire of a global pandemic, every Filipino, and not just Filipino athletes, deserves yet another piece of good news that will lift their spirits and provide the inspiration that they need for bouncing back," it added. "With the Christmas season upon us, this good news definitely brings glad tidings to every Filipino home, knowing that with sheer talent and determination, Filipinos can and will succeed in every endeavor, not only in our country but on global scale," the resolution further stated.