Press Release

December 13, 2022 Jinggoy seeks commendation for Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 379 commending and congratulating the country's first Olympic gold medalist, Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo, for winning three gold medals and becoming the world champion in the women's 55-kilogram category at the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships in Bogota, Colombia. "Diaz continues to bring immense pride, joy, and glory to the country with her yet another impressive performance in the world arena. Such accomplishment deserves commendation from the Philippine Senate," Estrada said. Diaz, the senator added, embodies the best qualities and highest ideals of a Filipino athlete and exemplifies consistent discipline, perseverance, sportsmanship, and commitment to excellence which fellow Filipinos and the younger generation should emulate. "Her latest and momentous triumph as a world champion completes her remarkable gold medal haul from major weightlifting tournaments in her already stellar professional career which included an Olympic gold in 2021, an Asian Games gold medal in 2018, and two gold medals from the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in 2019 and 2022," Estrada said. This latest commendation from the Senate came a year after the upper chamber conferred to Diaz the Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence through Resolution No. 121 adopted on September 1, 2021, for earning her place in the country's history as the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal when she topped the women's 55-kilogram weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old Olympian and sports icon dominated the women's 55-kg division of the IWF World Championships and swept three gold medals last December 8. The 2022 IWF World Weightlifting Championships, a qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics, opened last December 5 and will end on December 16. Jinggoy, pinapurihan si Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo para sa world champion gold INIHAIN ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang Senate Resolution No. 379 bilang pagkilala at pagbati sa pinakabagong tagumpay ng kauna-unahang Olympic gold medalist sa bansa na si Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo na nag-uwi ng tatlong gintong medalya at itinanghal na world champion sa women's 55-kilogram category sa 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Weightlifting Championships na isinasagawa sa Bogota, Colombia. "Patuloy na nagbibigay ng malaking karangalan sa bansa si Diaz at patunay nito ay ang kanyang kahanga-hangang performance sa world arena. Ang kanyang pinakahuling tagumpay ay nararapat na papurihan ng Senado," ani Estrada. Ayon pa sa senador, si Diaz ay isang katangi-tanging Pilipinong na nagpapakita ng pagiging magandang halimbawa sa pagkakaroon ng disiplina, tiyaga, sportsmanship at pagpupursige sa kahusayan na dapat tularan ng kapwa Pilipino at ng nakababatang henerasyon. "Ang kanyang pinakahuling tagumpay bilang world champion matapos siyang humakot ng gintong medalya mula sa mga pangunahing major weightlifting tournament sa kanyang propesyonal na karera na kinabibilangang ng Olympic gold noong 2021, isang gintong medalya sa Asian Games gold medal noong 2018 at dalawang gintong medalya sa Southeast Asian (SEA) Games noong 2019 at 2022," sabi ni Estrada. Ang komendasyon ni Estrada na paggawad ng Senado ng pagkilala ay ikalawa para kay Diaz sa loob ng mahigit isang taon lamang. Nauna nang binigyan si Diaz ng Philippine Senate Medal of Excellence sa pamamagitan ng Resolution No. 121 na pinagtigbay noong Setyembre 1, 2021 matapos siyang gumawa ng kasaysayan bilang pinakaunang Pilipino na nakapag-uwi ng gintong medalya sa Olympics nang manguna siya sa women's 55-kilogram weightlifting category sa Tokyo Olympics. Ang 31-anyos na Olympian at sports icon ay nangibabaw sa women's 55-kg division ng IWF World Championships at kumopo ng tatlong gintong medalya noong Disyembre 8. Ang 2022 IWF World Weightlifting Championships na isang qualifying event para sa gaganaping 2024 Paris Olympics ay nagbukas noong Disyembre 5 at magtatapos sa darating na Disyembre 16.