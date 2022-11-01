Press Release

December 20, 2022 Gatchalian urges BOC to ramp up modernization program Senator Win Gatchalian urged the Bureau of Customs (BOC) to ramp up its modernization program, achieve full digitalization, and invest in technology such as x-ray machines, to arrest incidents of smuggling, including technical smuggling, rid the agency of corrupt employees, and further improve revenue collection. Gatchalian, who serves as Senate Ways and Means Committee chairperson, recently conducted an ocular inspection and a walkthrough of the agency's modernization program in its main office in Port Area, Manila. "The BOC should work earnestly to complete its digitalization program, modernize the facilities, and invest in newer technologies, including the purchase of appropriate x-ray machines, and should vigorously pursue an investigation of corrupt employees," said Gatchalian. "Alam natin na ang katiwalian sa anumang ahensya ng gobyerno ay nagdudulot ng malaking dagok sa tiwala ng taong bayan at pinsala sa kaban ng bayan. Dapat maimbestigahan nang husto ang mga tiwaling kawani sa mga ahensiya't kagawaran," he added. "I earnestly hope for the completion of the agency's modernization program as soon as possible as this will lead to full automation of its operations which will significantly reduce leakages and improve revenue collection," Gatchalian emphasized, noting that full automation of the agency's processes will reduce personal engagement with Customs officers and employees thus provides protection against integrity concerns. The implementation of the Philippine Customs Modernization Program (PCMP) will bring about a 100% completion rate of the BOC's digitalization program, currently at a 91% rate. PCMP components include streamlining, automation, and development of a world-class customs processing system (CPS). Completion of the agency's modernization program is also expected to expand the country's tax and duty base without the need to implement additional taxes. To date, BOC's revenue collection for 2022 has already reached P817 billion, 20% higher against the full-year target of P675 billion. Gatchalian surmised, however, that the BOC may have exceeded its target mainly due to higher fuel prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the prevailing weakness of the peso against the dollar. To ascertain for sure whether such remarkable performance could also be attributed to improved efficiency in revenue collection or an offshoot mainly of higher fuel prices and exchange rate, Gatchalian asked the BOC to provide revenue collection data at constant prices and prevailing peso-dollar rate prior to the onset of the Russia-Ukraine hostilities. "We want to find out whether higher collection this year is due to efficiency as a result of the modernization program or due to higher import prices and exchange rate factor or both. Our fervent hope is that the modernization program will sustain higher revenue collection for the BOC moving forward," he said. Gatchalian hinimok ang BOC na palakasin ang modernization program nito Hinimok ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) na palakasin ang modernization program nito, ipatupad ang full digitalization, at mamuhunan sa makabagong teknolohiya gaya ng x-ray machines para mapigilan ang mga insidente ng smuggling, kabilang ang technical smuggling, mahinto ang korapsyon, at higit pang pataasin ang revenue collection nito. Bilang chairperson ng Senate Ways and Means Committee, nagsagawa kamakailan ng ocular inspection at walkthrough si Gatchalian sa mga pasilidad ng BOC sa Port Area, Manila kaugnay ng modernization program ng ahensya. "Dapat mag-double time ang Customs upang makumpleto ang digitalization program nito, gawing moderno ang mga pasilidad, at mamuhunan sa mga mas bagong teknolohiya, kabilang ang pagbili ng mga naaangkop na x-ray machine, at dapat na puspusang magsagawa ng imbestigasyon laban sa mga tiwaling empleyado," sabi ni Gatchalian. "Alam natin na ang katiwalian sa anumang ahensya ng gobyerno ay nagdudulot ng malaking dagok sa tiwala ng taong bayan at pinsala sa kaban ng bayan. Dapat maimbestigahan nang husto ang mga tiwaling kawani sa mga ahensiya't kagawaran," dagdag nya. "Umaasa tayo na maipapatupad ang kabuuang modernization program ng Customs sa lalong madaling panahon dahil ito ay hahantong sa ganap na automation ng mga operasyon nito na makakabawas nang husto sa mga leakage at magpapabuti sa koleksyon ng buwis," ani Gatchalian, na nagbigay-diin na ang full automation ng mga upisina ng ahensya ay makakabawas sa personal na pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga opisyal at empleyado ng Customs at magbibigay proteksyon sa integridad ng mga ito. Ang pagpapatupad ng Philippine Customs Modernization Program (PCMP) ay kukumpleto sa digitalization program ng BOC, na kasalukuyang nasa 91% completion rate. Kabilang sa mga bahagi ng PCMP ang streamlining, automation, at pagbuo ng isang world-class customs processing system (CPS). Ang pagpapatupad ng kabuuang modernization program ng BOC ay inaasahang magpapalawak ng tax at duty base nang hindi na nagpapataw ng karagdagang buwis. Sa kasalukuyan ay umabot na sa P817 bilyon ang revenue collection ng BOC ngayong 2022, mas mataas ng 20% kumpara sa buong taong target na P675 bilyon para sa buong taon ng 2022. Ang tantya ng senador, malaki ang kinalaman ng patuloy na labanan ng Russia at Ukraine at ang umiiral na kahinaan ng piso laban sa dolyar sa mataas na revenue collection. Ayon sa senador, maaari ring bunsod ng mas mahusay na pagkolekta ng buwis ang mahusay na performance ng ahensya.