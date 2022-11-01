Press Release

December 29, 2022 Gatchalian wants future cybersecurity experts start from basic education While the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) eyes short-course training programs for cybersecurity experts and software engineers, Senator Win Gatchalian maintains that developing talent for cybersecurity should start from basic education. Considering the Philippines' vulnerability to cybercrimes, Gatchalian pressed the importance of filling the country's shortage of cybersecurity experts. According to DICT Secretary John Ivan Uy, the Philippines has only around 200 certified cybersecurity experts compared to Singapore's 3,000. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education pointed out the need to increase enrollment in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand of senior high school, where potential cybersecurity talents can be developed. He pointed out that there were only 612,857 senior high school students enrolled under the STEM strand, which is equivalent to only 16% of senior high school enrollment. "Even in our basic education system, where we could potentially cultivate the talent going into cybersecurity, it's virtually non-existent," said Gatchalian, who suggested that skills related to cybersecurity should be taught at the earliest possible opportunity. "When it comes to coding, for example, I think it should be introduced as early as junior high school level so that students will be exposed and by the time they reach senior high school, they can actually do more complex tasks related to information technology. When they move to college, they can already specialize in various fields," Gatchalian added. The lawmaker has filed Senate Bill No. 476 or the Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act, which seeks to build a math and science high school in the country's provinces. Earlier this year, cybersecurity company Kaspersky Security Network reported that for 2021, more than 50 million web threat attempts were foiled in the Philippines, making the country the fourth most targeted by cybercriminals. The same report revealed cyberthreats detected in the Philippines rose sharply by 433% from 2017 to 2021. Gatchalian also emphasized how gaps in cybersecurity are harmful to the Philippine economy. In 2021, a study by digital communications technology conglomerate Cisco revealed that 57% of small and medium-sized businesses in the country encountered a cyberattack, 73% of which lost customer information. Among these businesses, 28% said the cost to their business amounted to $500,000, while 10% reported that it cost them $1 million or more. Gatchalian: Paghubog sa cybersecurity experts dapat simulan sa basic education Habang binabalak ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) na mag-alok ng mga short-course training programs para sa mga cybersecurity experts at mga software engineers, nanindigan naman si Senador Win Gatchalian na ang paghubog sa mga eksperto ng cybersecurity ay dapat magsimula sa basic education. Dahil sa panganib na hinaharap ng Pilipinas pagdating sa mga cybercrimes, giniit ni Gatchalian na kailangang punan ang kakulangan ng cybersecurity experts sa bansa. Ayon kasi kay DICT Secretary John Ivan Uy, meron lamang 200 certified cybersecurity experts sa bansa kumpara sa 3,000 ng Singapore. Binigyang diin ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education na kailangang itaas ang enrollment rate sa Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) strand ng senior high school, kung saan maaaring magmula ang magiging mga eksperto sa cybersecurity. Aniya, meron lamang 612,857 na mga mag-aaral sa senior high school sa STEM strand o katumbas lamang ng 16% ng senior high school enrollment. "Sa sistema natin ng basic education kung saan maaaring magmula ang mga eksperto ng cybersecurity, may kakulangan na tayo," ani Gatchalian, na iminungkahing ituro nang maaga ang mga kaalaman hinggil sa cybersecurity. "Pagdating sa coding, halimbawa, tingin ko ay dapat ituro ito sa junior high school para magkaroon ng karanasan ang ating mga mag-aaral at pagdating nila sa senior high school, maaari na silang makagawa ng mga mas komplikadong gawain. Pagdating sa kolehiyo, maaari na silang magkaroon ng specialization sa iba't ibang larangan," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Inihain din ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 476 o ang Equitable Access to Math and Science Education Act na layong magpatayo ng math and science high. school sa lahat ng probinsya ng bansa. Ngayong taon, iniulat ng cybersecurity company na Kaspersky Security Network na para sa taong 2021, mahigit 50 milyong web threats ang napigilan sa Pilipinas na pang-apat sa mga bansang itinuturing na top targets ng mga cybercriminals. Lumabas din sa naturang ulat na ang mga cyberthreat sa bansa ay umakyat na sa 433% mula 2017 hanggang 2021. Binigyang diin din ni Gatchalian ang panganib na dulot ng mga cyberthreats aa ekonomiya ng bansa. Noong 2021, lumabas sa isang pag-aaral ng digital communications technology conglomerate na Cisco na 57% ng mga small and medium-sized na mga negosyo sa bansa ang nakaranas ng cyberattack, 73% sa mga ito ang nakawala ng customer information. Sa mga negosyong ito, 28% ang nagsabing nagdulot ito ng kawalang umabot sa $500,000 samantalang 10% naman ang nagsabing nawalan sila ng $1 million o higit pa.