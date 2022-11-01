Press Release

January 1, 2023 Gatchalian: Major tollways should ensure swift passage of vehicles amid possible exodus Senator Win Gatchalian called on the management of major tollways in the country to ensure the swift passage of vehicles amid an expected traffic build-up on January 2 before regular work and classes resume the next day. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has earlier made pronouncements on the expected influx of vehicles from the provinces to Metro Manila. MMDA authorities have also been advising motorists to expect monstrous traffic jams along major thoroughfares in the metropolis after the holiday season. "Kailangang siguruhin na magiging madali sa mga biyahero ng major tollways ang daloy ng trapiko pabalik ng Metro Manila mula sa mga probinsya at maiwasan ang system glitch sa Radio Frequency identification (RFID) cards sa anumang Easytrip at Autosweep stations," Gatchalian said. He noted that while motorists report better experience in using major tollways such as the South Expressway, North Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway SCTEX), among other expressways, some complain of delays due to build-up in certain tollgates. Further, Gatchalian also called on the management of these tollways to expedite the implementation of the Phase 3 of the government's Toll Interoperability Project which would enable motorists to use only one RFID sticker in major expressways. The first phase of the toll interoperability project involves the readability of Autosweep tags by the Easytrip system using two accounts while the second phase involves the use of two RFID wallets for payments at specific toll plazas but with a single RFID sticker readable by sensors at different tollgates. The third and final phase of the project involves the implementation of a single RFID sticker for all expressways and only one wallet for toll payments. "We need to make travel less stressful and easier for our motorists, especially with the need to boost local tourism to pump prime the local economy and support sustained economic growth," he added. Gatchalian: Tiyakin ang mabilis na daloy ng mga sasakyan sa tollgates sa gitna ng posibleng exodus Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa mga pangunahing tollway sa bansa na tiyaking walang magiging aberya sa Radio Frequency identification (RFID) cards sa anumang Easytrip at Autosweep stations kasunod ng inaasahang exodus ng mga sasakyan galing ng mga probinsya pabalik ng Metro Manila na maaaring magdulot ng matinding pagbagal ng trapiko. Kahit ang Metropolitan Manila Development Authority o MMDA ay nangangamba sa inaasahang dagsaan ng mga sasakyan pagsapit ng Enero 2, isang araw bago ang pasukan sa susunod na araw. "Kailangang siguruhin na magiging madali sa mga biyahero ng major tollways ang daloy ng trapiko pabalik ng Metro Manila mula sa mga probinsya at maiwasan ang system glitch sa RFID cards sa anumang Easytrip at Autosweep stations," sabi ni Gatchalian. Sinabi rin ng senador na habang maganda ang karanasan ng mga motorista sa paggamit ng mga pangunahing tollways tulad ng South Expressway, North Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX), at Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), at iba pa, mayroon pa rin aniyang nagrereklamo ng traffic build-up sa ilang mga tollgate. Dagdag pa rito, nanawagan din si Gatchalian sa pamunuan ng mga tollway na ito na pabilisin ang pagpapatupad ng Phase 3 ng Toll Interoperability Project ng gobyerno na magbibigay daan sa mga motorista na gumamit ng iisang RFID sticker na lamang sa mga pangunahing expressway. Sa ilalim ng Phase 1 ng toll interoperability project, madali nang mabasa ang mga Autosweep tag ng Easytrip system gamit ang dalawang account habang sa pangalawang yugto ng naturang proyekto, dalawang RFID wallet ang ipinambabayad sa mga toll na may isang solong RFID sticker na nababasa ng mga sensor sa lahat ng tollgate. Kasama sa ikatlo at huling yugto ng proyekto ang pagpapatupad ng isang sticker ng RFID para sa lahat ng mga expressway at isang mobile wallet. "Kailangan nating gawing hindi stressful at mas madali ang paglalakbay para sa ating mga motorista. Kailangan din natin ang maayos na sistema sa trapiko sa hangaring mapalakas ang sektor ng turismo at mapalago ang buong ekonomiya ng bansa," dagdag ng mambabatas.