Press Release

January 4, 2023 Gatchalian: EDCOM II to kick off January 2023 The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) is all set to perform its mandate to evaluate the Philippine education sector's performance starting January 2023, Senator Win Gatchalian said. According to Gatchalian, co-chairperson of EDCOM II, this will boost the administration's effort to effectively address the country's education crisis, which was aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The EDCOM II was created by virtue of Republic Act No. 11899 or the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) Act, which Gatchalian sponsored during the 18th Congress. "Sa pagbubukas ng 2023, agaran nating sisimulan ang maigting na pagsusuri sa estado ng edukasyon sa ating bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng EDCOM II, magpapanukala at magsusulong tayo ng mga repormang tutugon sa krisis na bumabalot sa sektor ng edukasyon," said Gatchalian. The EDCOM II will evaluate how mandates are observed under the laws that created the Department of Education (DepEd), the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). The EDCOM II's national assessment will also recommend transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms to make the Philippines globally competitive in both education and labor markets. Republic Act No. 11899 also created an Education, Legislation and Policy Advisory Council to provide the Commission with expert assistance and advice. Last December, the Senate named the members of the Advisory Council. Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto and Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano were named policy advisors from local government units (LGUs). Former Ateneo de Manila University President Fr. Bienvenido Nebres and former University of the Philippines College of Social Sciences and Philosophy dean Dr. Maria Cynthia Rose Bautista will serve as advisors from the academe. Mr. Alfredo Ayala and Dr. Chito Salazar will represent the business sector. To represent government education agencies, former TESDA director-general Irene Isaac, and Private Education Assistance Committee Executive Director Doris Ferrer will also serve as policy advisors. To complete the membership to the Advisory Council, Synergeia Foundation and the Civil Society Network for Education Reforms (E-Net Philippines) will represent civil society organizations and development partners engaged in education. The EDCOM II is mandated to accomplish its mandate within three years from its organization. The Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) will serve as the Commission's research arm. Gatchalian: EDCOM II nakatakdang magsimula ngayong Enero Ibinahagi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na nakatakdang simulan ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) ngayong Enero 2023 ang pagrepaso sa sistema ng edukasyon sa bansa. Ayon kay Gatchalian na co-chairperson ng EDCOM II, mahalaga ang magiging papel ng Komisyon sa pagtugon ng bansa sa krisis sa sektor ng edukasyon, bagay na lalo pang pinalala ng pandemya ng COVID-19. Nilikha ang EDCOM II sa bisa ng Republic Act No. 11899 o ang Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) Act. Si Gatchalian ang sponsor ng naturang batas noong 18th Congress. "Sa pagbubukas ng 2023, agaran nating sisimulan ang maigting na pagsusuri sa estado ng edukasyon sa ating bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng EDCOM II, magpapanukala at magsusulong tayo ng mga repormang tutugon sa krisis na bumabalot sa sektor ng edukasyon," ani Gatchalian. Susuriin ng EDCOM II ang pagtupad sa mga mandatong nakasaad sa mga batas na lumikha ng Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA). Magsasagawa ang EDCOM II ng national assessment na magrerekomenda ng mga konkreto at napapanahong reporma upang gawing globally competitive ang Pilipinas sa parehong education at labor markets. Nilikha rin ng Republic Act No. 11899 ang Education, Legislation and Policy Advisory Council upang bigyan ng payo ang Komisyon. Noong nakaraang Disyembre, tinukoy ng Senado ang mga kasapi sa Advisory Council. Sina Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto at Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano ang mga policy advisors mula sa local government units (LGUs). Sina dating Ateneo de Manila University President Fr. Bienvenido Nebres at dating University of the Philippines College of Social Sciences and Philosophy dean Dr. Maria Cynthia Rose Bautista ang magiging policy advisors mula sa akademya. Sina Ginoong Alfredo Ayala at Dr. Chito Salazar ang magiging mga kinatawan ng pribadong sektor. Sina dating ESDA director-general Irene Isaac at Private Education Assistance Committee Executive Director Doris Ferrer ang magsisilbing policy advisors mula sa government education agencies. Ang Synergeia Foundation at Civil Society Network for Education Reforms (E-Net Philippines) ang magiging kinatawan ng mga civil society organizations at development partners na may kinalaman sa edukasyon. Ang Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) ang magsisilbing research arm ng Komisyon.