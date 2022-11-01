Press Release

January 7, 2023 Gatchalian hails admin's commitment to quality teacher education; assures reforms Senator Win Gatchalian lauded the administration's commitment to provide quality teacher education and training as part of the Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. Gatchalian refers to the full implementation of the Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713), which was signed into law last year, and was highlighted in PDP 2023-2028. The law revamps the Teacher Education Council (TEC) by strengthening the coordination between the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Under the law, the TEC is mandated to set basic requirements for teacher education programs and ensure the coherence of teacher education and training from pre-service to in-service. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education has emphasized the role of the teacher as the most crucial factor in education. He lamented, however, the poor performance of Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) over the past years. From 2014-2022, the average passing rate for LET takers at the Elementary level was only 34%. At the Secondary level, the average passing rate for the same period was only 40%. The World Bank's Philippines Public Education Expenditure Tracking and Quantitative Service Delivery Study (PETS-QSDS) also showed that elementary and high school teachers in the country are inadequately trained to teach considerable portions of the K to 12 curriculum. With the exception of English elementary teachers, the average elementary or high school teacher could correctly answer fewer than half of questions on subject content tests. "Kasabay ng pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng edukasyong natatanggap ng ating mga kabataan, mahalagang tutukan din natin ang edukasyong natatanggap ng ating mga guro. Ngayong meron na tayong batas para sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng teacher education, kailangang tiyakin natin na maipatutupad ito nang maayos dahil ang ating mga mag-aaral ang lubos na makikinabang dito," the lawmaker said. Gatchalian, who is also the co-chairperson of the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), assured that further reforms in the county's education sector will be pursued. The EDCOM II, which was created by Republic Act No. 11899 or the Second Congressional Commission on Education Act, is mandated to conduct a national assessment to evaluate the Philippine education sector's performance. The EDCOM II will also recommend transformative, concrete, and targeted reforms to make the Philippines globally competitive in both education and labor markets. Gatchalian pinuri ang pagtiyak ng administrasyon para sa dekalidad na edukasyon sa mga guro Pinapurihan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagtiyak ng administrasyon sa pagkakaroon ng dekalidad na edukasyon at pagsasanay para sa mga guro, bagay na binigyang diin sa Philippine Development Plan (PDP) 2023-2028. Tinutukoy ni Gatchalian ang ganap na pagpapatupad sa Excellence in Teacher Education Act (Republic Act No. 11713) na naging ganap nang batas noong nakaraang taon at nabigyang diin sa PDP 2023-2028. Pinapatatag ng batas ang Teacher Education Council (TEC) sa pamamagitan ng mas maigting na ugnayan sa pagitan ng Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), at Professional Regulation Commission (PRC). Sa ilalim ng batas, mandato ng TEC na magtalaga ng pamantayan para sa mga teacher education programs upang matiyak ang ugnayan ng mga ito mula kolehiyo hanggang sa aktwal na pagtuturo. Binigyang diin ng Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education na ang guro ang may pinakamahalagang papel sa edukasyon, ngunit nababahala siya sa mababang passing rate sa Licensure Examination for Teachers. Mula 2014 hanggang 2022, pumalo lamang sa 34% ang average passing rate para sa mga LET takers sa Elementary level. Sa Secondary level naman, umabot lamang sa 40% ang average passing rate. Lumabas din sa Philippines Public Education Expenditure Tracking and Quantitative Service Delivery Study (PETS-QSDS) ng World Bank na hindi sapat ang kakayahan ng mga guro para ituro ang malaking bahagi ng K to 12 curriculum. Maliban sa English elementary teachers, ang pangkaraniwang guro sa elementarya at high school ay hindi nakakasagot nang tama sa kalahati ng mga subject content tests. "Kasabay ng pag-angat natin sa kalidad ng edukasyon para sa ating mga kabataan, mahalagang tutukan din natin ang edukasyong natatanggap ng ating mga guro. Ngayong meron na tayong batas para sa pag-angat sa kalidad ng teacher education, kailangang tiyakin natin na maipatutupad ito nang maayos dahil ang ating mga mag-aaral ang lubos na makikinabang dito," ani Gatchalian. Tiniyak din ni Gatchalian, na siya ring co-chairperson ng Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II), ang pagpapatupad pa ng mga reporma sa sektor ng edukasyon. Nilikha ng Republic Act No. 11899 o ng Second Congressional Commission on Education Act ang EDCOM II upang repasuhin ang sektor ng edukasyon sa bansa. Magrerekomenda rin ang EDCOM II ng mga tiyak at napapanahong mga reporma upang isulong ang pagiging globally competitive ng Pilipinas sa parehong education at labor markets.