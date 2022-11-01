Press Release

January 8, 2023 Jinggoy: PH Constitution should be part of high school curricula TO raise the level of awareness on their rights and duties as Filipino citizens and for a better appreciation of the country's history, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed a bill proposing the inclusion of constitutional education in the curriculum of junior and senior high school students. "A nationalist mindset must be instilled in Filipino learners who will contribute to a strong Philippine economy, grounded in their commitment to the nation," Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, said in filing Senate Bill No. 1443 or the proposed Mandatory Constitutional Education Act. The measure seeks the development of a Constitutional Education Course for secondary school students in all public and private educational institutions in the hope of developing their appreciation and exercise of democratic values, foster their understanding and practice of active citizenship and people's participation in government processes; and equip them with the knowledge of the Constitution that they can use in their analysis and involvement in public issues. The course, he said, shall be developed in accordance with the standards and principles in developing the enhanced basic education curriculum stated in RA 10533. "The development of technical-based skills in learners with the prioritization on the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) must be strengthened alongside the fundamentals of nationalism and patriotism which will be engrained in the inclusion of constitution in the curriculum for secondary levels," Estrada said. The Department of Education (DepEd), in collaboration with concerned government agencies and experts on the Constitution from the academe, shall develop the course and teachers' training in teaching the course shall also be mandated. Saligang Batas ng PH, dapat maging bahagi ng high school curricula -- Jinggoy PARA maitaas ang antas ng kamalayan ng mga kabataan sa kanilang mga karapatan at tungkulin at magkaroon ng pagpapahalaga sa kasaysayan ng bansa, inihain ni Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada ang panukalang batas na nagmamandato sa pagsaklaw ng pag-aaral ng Saligang Batas sa kurikulum ng mga junior at senior high school students. "Ang pagkakaroon ng nationalist mindset ay dapat maituro sa mga mag-aaral upang mabuhay sa kanila ang pagnanasa at adhikaing iangat at palakasin ang ekonomiya ng Pilipinas," ani Estrada na chairperson ng Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation sa kanyang paghahain ng Senate Bill No. 1443 o ang panukalang Mandatory Constitutional Education Act. Layon ng panukalang ito na makabuo ng isang Constitutional Education Course para sa secondary school students sa lahat ng pampubliko at pribadong institusyon upang pagyamanin ang pang-unawa at pakikilahok ng mga kabataan sa mga proseso ng pamahalaan, at bigyan sila ng kaalaman ukol sa Konstitusyon na magagamit nila sa kanilang pagsusuri at pag-aanalisa ng mga pampublikong isyu. Ang pagtatatag ng nasabing kurso, aniya, ay dapat alinsunod sa mga pamantayan at prinsipyo ng enhanced basic education curriculum na nakasaad sa RA 10533. Layunin din ng panukalang batas ang pagpapaunlad ng mga teknikal na kasanayan ng mga mag-aaral lalo na sa larangan ng agham, teknolohiya, engineering, at matematika (STEM). Sa panukala ni Estrada, makikipagtulungan ang Department of Education (DepEd) sa mga ahensya ng gobyerno at mga eksperto sa Saligang Batas mula sa hanay ng mga nasa akademya upang maitatag ang nasabing kurso at imandato rin ang pagsasanay ng mga guro sa pagtuturo nito.